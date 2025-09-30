Canucks’ Nils Höglander To Miss 8-10 Weeks Due To Lower-Body Injury

The 2025-26 regular season has yet to start, but the Vancouver Canucks have already been dealt a massive blow from the injury bug. Forward Nils Höglander, who left Wednesday night’s game in a walking boot, was initially ruled week-to-week. Today, the Canucks announced that Höglander has had surgery and will miss 8-10 weeks, putting his return time at around late November to mid-December.

The injury, initially reported to have been an ankle sprain, occurred during the Canucks’ second pre-season game of the year. Höglander went down the tunnel during the second period and was ruled out for the rest of the match by the start of the third period.

Höglander is coming off a slight regression from the season before in which he scored 24 even-strength goals. He scored eight goals and 17 assists in 72 games played last season, including a 34-game goal drought that ended in mid-January. He seemed to pick his play up a little more towards the end of the season, but was injured on March 22 against the New York Rangers and did not play again until April.

With Höglander out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, many Canucks will be vying for his spot in the lineup including players such as Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Linus Karlsson, and even 2025 first-round draft pick Braeden Cootes. Vancouver only has two more pre-season games before the start of the season, so count on these players to put their best efforts forward in the search for an opening-night roster spot.

