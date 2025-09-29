    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Announce 17 Roster Moves Ahead Of The Abbotsford Canucks' 2025 Training Camp

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Sep 29, 2025, 19:46
    The Vancouver Canucks have announced roster updates, with 12 players being assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks. In addition, goaltender Jiří Patera, defenceman Jimmy Schuldt, as well as forwards Joseph LaBate and MacKenzie MacEachern have been placed on waivers in order to be sent down to the AHL, while defenceman Parker Alcos has been reassigned to the WHL. Some notable players that are still with the NHL team after the roster moves include Nikita Tolopilo, Braeden Cootes, Vitali Kravtsov and Max Sasson. 

    Below is a list of the 17 roster moves made by the Canucks on Monday:

    Waivers:

    Joseph LaBate
    MacKenzie MacEachern
    Jiří Patera
    Jimmy Schuldt

    Assigned To Abbotsford:

    Danila Klimovich
    Aku Koskenvuo
    Ty Muller
    Vilmer Alriksson
    Kirill Kudryavtsev
    Chase Stillman
    Anri Ravinskis
    Ty Young

    Released From PTO And Assigned To Abbotsford:

    Joe Arntsen
    Jayden Lee
    Chase Wouters
    Nikolai Knyzhov

    Assigned To The Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL):

    Parker Alcos 

    The AHL Canucks open their 2025 Training Camp later this week. This year, Abbotsford will hold practices at the Abbotsford Centre from October 1 to 3, while a scrimmage will be played at the Chilliwack Coliseum on October 4. According to the Canucks, all Abbotsford Training Camp events will be open to the public.

    Danila Klimovich of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo Credit: Izzy Cheung/The Hockey News)

