Vancouver Canucks Announce 17 Roster Moves Ahead Of The Abbotsford Canucks' 2025 Training Camp

The Vancouver Canucks have announced roster updates, with 12 players being assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks. In addition, goaltender Jiří Patera, defenceman Jimmy Schuldt, as well as forwards Joseph LaBate and MacKenzie MacEachern have been placed on waivers in order to be sent down to the AHL, while defenceman Parker Alcos has been reassigned to the WHL. Some notable players that are still with the NHL team after the roster moves include Nikita Tolopilo, Braeden Cootes, Vitali Kravtsov and Max Sasson.

Below is a list of the 17 roster moves made by the Canucks on Monday:

Waivers:

Joseph LaBate

MacKenzie MacEachern

Jiří Patera

Jimmy Schuldt



Assigned To Abbotsford:

Danila Klimovich

Aku Koskenvuo

Ty Muller

Vilmer Alriksson

Kirill Kudryavtsev

Chase Stillman

Anri Ravinskis

Ty Young

Released From PTO And Assigned To Abbotsford:

Joe Arntsen

Jayden Lee

Chase Wouters

Nikolai Knyzhov

Assigned To The Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL):

Parker Alcos

The AHL Canucks open their 2025 Training Camp later this week. This year, Abbotsford will hold practices at the Abbotsford Centre from October 1 to 3, while a scrimmage will be played at the Chilliwack Coliseum on October 4. According to the Canucks, all Abbotsford Training Camp events will be open to the public.

