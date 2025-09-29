Vancouver Canucks Place Patera, LaBate, MacEachern & Schuldt On Waivers

The Vancouver Canucks have placed four players on waivers in order to send them down to the Abbotsford Canucks. The four players are goaltender Jiří Patera, defenceman Jimmy Schuldt, as well as forwards Joseph LaBate and MacKenzie MacEachern. In total, 22 players were placed on waivers across the NHL, including former Canucks forward Phillip Di Giuseppe, who was signed this off-season by the Winnipeg Jets.

LaBate, MacEachern and Schuldt were all signed by Vancouver this past off-season. As for Patera, he joined the organization during the 2024 off-season. All four players were projected to be sent to the AHL and should play big roles for Abbotsford this season.

Sending these four players down on Monday also ensures that they will be ready for the AHL Canucks' Training Camp. This year, Abbotsford will hold practices at the Abbotsford Centre from October 1 to 3, while a scrimmage will be played at the Chilliwack Coliseum on October 4. According to the Canucks, all Abbotsford Training Camp events will be open to the public.

As for the NHL club, Vancouver has two more pre-season games before they kick off the 2025-26 season on October 9. The Canucks will take on the Calgary Flames on October 1 before playing their final pre-season game against the Edmonton Oilers on October 3. Game time for Wednesday is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.