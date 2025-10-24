Jujhar Khaira And The Abbotsford Canucks; A Local Hero’s 2024-25 Drive And What’s Ahead

In March of 2025, a homecoming trade to the Abbotsford Canucks happened for the Surrey local Jujhar Khaira. He joined the organization after being acquired from the Syracuse Crunch on March 8th, bringing with him something few AHL additions can: over 330 games of NHL experience and a reputation of toughness, leadership, and consistency.

Khaira didn't waste any time making an impression. Just four days after joining the team, he suited up for his Abbotsford debut against the Bakersfield Condors and buried a third-period goal; a fitting introduction for a player who's built a career from seizing moments.

Over 17 regular-season games with Abbotsford, he collected eight points (three goals, five assists), all while anchoring the bottom six with the physical two-way reliability all teams crave during playoff pushes.

When the postseason began, Khaira's value went from useful to essential. He appeared in all 24 playoff games during Abbotsford's championship run and carved out a place as one of the team's emotional and physical anchors. He logged 31 penalty minutes (third-most on the team), often assuming the gritty, defensive tasks that may not show up on stat sheets but are essential to win hockey games. Whether it was forechecking hard, killing penalties, or standing up for teammates, Khaira consistently set the tone for a successful Calder Cup run.

With that said, he wasn't just a grinder. His clutch scoring moments were highlighted in some of Abbotsford's biggest playoff moments:

March 29th vs. San Jose Barracuda : He deflected a Nate Smith shot to make it 4-0, capping Abbotsford's eighth straight win and building team momentum heading into the postseason.

: He deflected a Nate Smith shot to make it 4-0, capping Abbotsford's eighth straight win and building team momentum heading into the postseason. May 3rd vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds : In a defining playoff game, Khaira posted a three-point night and scored the game-winning goal at 13:18 of the third period after Abbotsford stormed back from a 3-0 deficit. He had also dropped the gloves with Ian McKinnon earlier, a full display of grit and leadership.

: In a defining playoff game, Khaira posted a three-point night and scored the game-winning goal at 13:18 of the third period after Abbotsford stormed back from a 3-0 deficit. He had also dropped the gloves with Ian McKinnon earlier, a full display of grit and leadership. June 9th vs. Texas Stars: With Abbotsford trailing 2-0 in the Conference Final clincher, Khaira tied the game early in the third period, sparking the comeback that sent the Canucks to the Calder Cup Final.

For Abbotsford, Khaira was more than an additional reliable forward on the list. With teammates like Arshdeep Bains and coach Manny Malhotra, he further rooted the team in the South Asian community of the Lower Mainland, a place where the diversifying character of hockey continues to provide inspiration.

Seeing a Surrey player, who is of Punjabi descent, hoist the Calder Cup for a B.C.-based team was anything but insignificant. To one generation of young hockey fans, Khaira was proof that kids from local rinks can excel at hockey's highest levels.

When the Abbotsford Canucks announced on October 23, 2025, that Khaira had signed with them for a one-year AHL contract, it wasn't merely roster stability; it was a vote of faith. His return is about consistency for a club hoping to back up a second consecutive championship and preserve the culture which brought them there.

For a roster made up mostly of prospects and prospects-to-be, veterans like Khaira are invaluable. They offer stability in which talent can thrive, demonstrating by example what professionalism is. His presence bridges the gap between Abbotsford and Vancouver, embodying what the Canucks want from their system: compete level, toughness, and a team-minded attitude.

As Abbotsford gears up for another tough season, with a thank-you-in-advance double-header weekend on the horizon, Khaira's job may evolve, but his importance won't diminish. Whether he remains a stalwart in the lineup or adjusts to more situational ice time, his presence on the ice and in the locker room will remain noticeable.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Looking Back At The Abbotsford Canucks’ 2025 Calder Cup Run Ahead Of Banner Raising Night

Does Alex Wennberg Make Sense As A Canucks Trade Target?

Abbotsford Canucks Bring Back Calder Cup Champion On One-Year Deal

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.