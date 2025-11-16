Canucks Patrik Allvin Provides New Injury Updates On Chytil, Blueger & Demko

On Saturday, Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin met with the media to discuss the recent signing of David Kämpf. After answering questions about the 30-year-old center, Allvin provided some injury updates on key players. Here is the latest on Filip Chytil, Teddy Blueger and Thatcher Demko.

Starting with Chytil, the update was positive. As per Allvin, Chytil is skating and feeling better. Allvin also clarified an answer from November 7, when Head Coach Adam Foote was asked if Chytil was in Vancouver and answered with, "he's been in and out."

"He's been in Vancouver," said Allvin. "Adam must have probably misunderstood the question. I don't know if he was answering, if he was in the rink or not, but he's been in Vancouver the whole time, and he's actually skating, and he's trending and feeling better. So he hasn't been anywhere else, and he's around the players when we're in Vancouver."

Next, Allvin was asked about Blueger, who was injured on October 19. Blueger was seen skating recently but did not join the Canucks on their latest three-game road trip. As per Allvin, "Teddy is back in Vancouver and skating. I would, at this point, still would have him week-to-week. He's getting closer. Again, we're going to be travelling back on Tuesday, so I think it's too early to know if he's going to participate in the practice on Wednesday or not."

Lastly, Allvin provided an update on Demko's timeline. The 29-year-old left Tuesday's game with what the organization is calling a "lower-body injury". Allvin's update was, "I would say week-yo-week, so that could be in the timeline."

