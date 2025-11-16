Which Players Lead The Canucks In Minutes Played This Season?

For the first time in a while, Quinn Hughes does not lead the Vancouver Canucks in total minutes played throughout the season. It’s defenceman Filip Hronek who takes the crown for the most minutes played so far in 2025–26 with 466:39 throughout 19 games played. Of course, Hughes has played in five less games, but the Canucks captain still ranks fifth on the team in TOI with 378:01. Let’s break down Vancouver’s TOI leaders in different scenarios.

In all situations, as mentioned, it’s Hronek who leads the Canucks in minutes played. Of the Canucks’ top-five in TOI, four of these players are defenders — Marcus Pettersson (401:04), Tyler Myers (397:55), and Hughes (378:01). Elias Pettersson is the lone forward to place in the top-five in minutes played this season with 384:12.

For overall minutes played by forwards, Vancouver’s top-five includes Pettersson, Evander Kane (340:54), Jake DeBrusk (340:07), Kiefer Sherwood (335:37), and Conor Garland (333:34). After them are Brock Boeser (310:48), Drew O’Connor (268:08), Aatu Räty (222:37), Arshdeep Bains (171:21), and Max Sasson (167:52).

In terms of 5-on-5 minutes, the players in the top-10 are pretty much the same, though their placement throughout the standings differs somewhat. Hronek (356:36), Marcus Pettersson (327:45), and Myers (325:31) round out the first three. After them, surprisingly, is Kane, who leads all forwards in 5-on-5 minutes played with 289:18.

Looking at the power play, four of the Canucks’ top-five in power play minutes are forwards. Pettersson leads the way with 69:55, followed by DeBrusk (68:31), Hughes (66:16), Boeser (62:31), and Garland (54:22). From there, the Canucks’ TOI numbers drop significantly, going from Garland’s near-hour to Kane’s 35:10 spent on the power play. Sasson rounds out the top-10 with 9:07 minutes spent on the man-advantage.

Three of the Canucks’ top-five in shorthanded minutes played are defencemen, though after that, only one more appears on the list. Pettersson (62:18), Myers (59:31), Hronek (49:30), Sherwood (43:34), and Garland (43:25) round out the top five, followed by O’Connor (33:21), center Elias Pettersson (27:04), defenceman Elias Pettersson (18:49), Räty (18:07), and DeBrusk (17:34).

When playing with an empty net, the Canucks, unsurprisingly, have tended to ice their stars the most. Center Elias Pettersson leads the way in time on ice with an empty net with 17:40. Boeser ranks second in this stat with 16:28, with Hughes coming after him with 15:27.

Against an empty net, the Canucks forwards with the highest TOI are Garland (3:31) and Pettersson (3:19). Kane (2:49), Sherwood (2:02), and DeBrusk (1:31) follow suit, but don’t crack the top-five. On defence, Marcus Pettersson (5:12), Myers (3:37), and Hronek (3:03) round out the top-five and are followed by defenceman Elias Pettersson, who is ninth in minutes played against empty nets with 1:16.

