Canucks’ Poor Home-Ice Record Reflected In These Particular Stats

Only one NHL team has hit double-digits in regulation home losses so far throughout the 2025–26 season. It’s the same team that currently sits dead-last in the NHL’s standings at 32nd with a total of 25 points collected throughout 31 games.

Yes, it’s the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver’s home record has been nothing short of abysmal this season. On the road, the Canucks haven’t fared terribly, as they’ve put together a record of 7–7–2 that ties them with three other teams for 17th in the NHL with 16 points. At home, however, is where things begin to slide. The Canucks have a league-worst home record of 4–10–1, having only grabbed nine points in their 15 home games so far.

Salvaging this season feels like it’s out of the cards for a tired Canucks team and an even more tired Canucks fanbase that voiced their displeasure by throwing a jersey on the ice last night. There’s no direct remedy for their on-ice woes, given that a lot of factors have gone into the product currently being iced (David Kämpf being the only active natural center to play 80+ NHL games, for example). With that being said, there are some particular stats that stand out from Vancouver’s home stretches throughout the season — and not in a good way. Let’s take a look at some of the things that have contributed to the Canucks’ poor home record.

Vancouver’s Penalty Kill Has Not Surpassed 75% While On Home Ice

Looking at the Canucks’ stats on a month-per-month basis, Vancouver has yet to register a month in which they have posted a penalty killing rate of over 75%. Throughout five home games in October, the Canucks killed 11 of 15 penalties taken to register a rate of 73.3%. It’s better than their current overall PK% of 71.6%, but unfortunately also the highest they have registered throughout the first three months of the season. During their six home games in November, Vancouver posted a penalty-killing percentage of 70.6%, while December’s dropped to only 66.6% with two more games remaining after Christmas.

With that being said, the penalty kill has been an issue throughout the season — not just on home ice. Their overall home penalty-killing percentage is 70.7%, while they have registered 72.1% while on the road.

The Canucks’ Power Play Has Been Good, But Not Great

One of the keys to a good team is a consistent power play — something that the Canucks haven’t quite been able to register. While their power play percentages at home aren’t bad, per-se, the Canucks have noticeably had some dry spells when it comes to their man-advantage. Of course, their dreaded 0-for-9 performance came on the road against the San Jose Sharks, but at home, Vancouver has endured some inconsistent spells as well. In their past four games, the Canucks have only scored one power play goal throughout nine opportunities.

The eye-test indicates that the power play isn’t a main cause for negativity. In fact, it’s one of the Canucks’ few redeeming stats throughout the season, currently placing 16th in the NHL. When equipped with the proper pieces, they can move the puck into the O-zone well. However, it’s hard to generate those scoring chances when missing a good chunk of said pieces. Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and Conor Garland — all of whom play pretty big power play minutes — have all missed some Canucks home games throughout the year.

An Expected Strength Has Become One Of Vancouver’s Biggest Weaknesses

Before the season started, it felt as though there was one part of the Canucks’ lineup that would undoubtedly be a strength — their goaltending. Kevin Lankinen had a career season in 2024–25 while Thatcher Demko entered the year with an off-season of health and proper training.

It only took until November for things to start going downhill.

Demko missed a back-to-back weekend homestand and later departed Vancouver’s game against the Winnipeg Jets on November 11, resulting in Lankinen playing in all six of the Canucks’ home games that month. Including Demko’s SV% logged against the Jets, Vancouver posted an overall SV% of .804 throughout the month of November. They allowed 27 goals-against throughout this span of time, coming out to an average of 4.5 per game.

While the goaltending situation did improve throughout Vancouver’s first stretch of home games in December, the numbers still weren’t fantastic. They allowed 13 goals against for an average of 3.25 per game, while registering a SV% of .836 including the numbers put up by Lankinen before he’d been pulled against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

In theory, there are teams with worse goaltending records than the Canucks, but there aren’t many. Throughout the entire season, the Canucks have allowed 55 goals against at home in 15 games, coming to an average of 3.67 per game. The Montreal Canadiens (3.93), St. Louis Blues (3.75), and Detroit Red Wings (3.69) all have higher averages than them in this category. However, the Canadiens and Red Wings, both of whom are within the top-half of the NHL in points, also have much higher goals-for numbers, demonstrating that they can put in the effort to keep up with any opposing offence they allow. Clearly, the Canucks can’t say the same.

While it’s still early in the season, it does feel as though time is running out for a Canucks team that is working against multiple deadlines. The disappointment from fans has been noticeable, with many choosing to spend their money elsewhere instead of at Rogers Arena. The Canucks’ season feels as though it has hit the rockiest part in a storm out at sea; they’ll either emerge as a pack or end up shipwrecked.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Fans Showing Frustration Both Online And At Rogers Arena This Season

Could The Canucks Trade Quinn Hughes To The Washington Capitals?

Former Canucks Forward Playing His Way Onto Team Canada's 2026 Olympic Team

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.