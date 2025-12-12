Vancouver Canucks Fans Showing Frustration Both Online And At Rogers Arena This Season

After 31 games, frustration is at an all-time high amongst the Vancouver Canucks fanbase. Between a poor record and trade speculation involving Quinn Hughes, fans in Vancouver are making their opinions known both on social media and at Rogers Arena. Even though 51 games remain, it appears the majority of fans have given up on the 2025-26 season and are now hoping the organization makes the right trades that will benefit the future.

Vancouver is one of the most passionate markets in the entire NHL. For those who may not believe it, just head to social media and type in #Canucks into the search bar. Whether the team is winning or losing, fans are not afraid to voice their opinions, which often leads to long reply threads from others in the community.

While there are some who still hold out hope that Vancouver can turn their season around, the majority of the fan base understands that serious roster surgery needs to be done starting this year. Fans will also use their accounts to passionately declare what they believe is the problem, which often leads to some very intense debates. Whether they post on Reddit, "X," or other social media sites, there is little debate that fans are frustrated with the current state of the Canucks.

As for in-person, apathy has engulfed the fan base. Both Monday against the Detroit Red Wings and Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres saw pockets of empty seats, with resale tickets available for under $70. The atmosphere was also non-existent for large parts of each game, with very little noise being made despite the Canucks being down just one goal in the third period of Thursday's loss.

Now for the big discussion, the jersey on the ice that was thrown on Thursday night. A fan throwing their jersey at any sporting event is a big deal, as it is a direct message that the customer is angry and they demand some level of change. Jerseys are also an expensive item, which means tossing them is both an emotional and financial decision.

The main takeaway from the first 31 games of the 2025-26 season has to be how frustration and apathy have taken over the fan base. As mentioned, there are empty seats at Rogers Arena while fans are calling and texting into local sports shows, wondering where the organization goes from him. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how fans react once trades start to get made, as these moves will no doubt cause plenty of debate amongst the fanbase.

