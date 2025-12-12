Former Canucks Forward Playing His Way Onto Team Canada’s 2026 Olympic Team

As it stands, no members of the Vancouver Canucks are expected to make Team Canada’s 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics roster. However, there is a former Canucks who has gotten off to a red-hot start to the 2025–26 season and could be making a bid for Olympic contention. Had things gone differently during his time with the Canucks, Bo Horvat could have been Vancouver’s lone representative on Team Canada.

Currently, Horvat has been one of the NHL’s strongest goal-scorers to start the year. The former Canucks captain is tied with Jason Robertson and Connor Bedard for third in the entire NHL, having scored 19 goals in 31 games played at a pace of .612 goals per game. He currently leads the New York Islanders in points by a margin of eight — Mathew Barzal has the next highest total with 23 on the year.

Throughout his time with the Canucks, Horvat has shown flashes of being a phenomenal goal-scorer at the NHL level. One instance in which this was very prominent was during the 2020 Bubble Playoffs, in which he scored 10 goals in 17 games, holding the league lead until Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning. Horvat and his team had been eliminated two rounds before that.

Horvat’s offensive production shot up a couple of seasons after that. During the 2021–22 season, he scored a career-high (at the time) 31 goals in 70 games to mark the first 30-goal season of his career. The year after that, he potted 31 in 49 games played with the Canucks before being traded to the Islanders at the end of January. He finished that season with a grand total of 38 goals.

Since joining the Islanders, Horvat has posted 33-goal and 28-goal seasons in 2023–24 and 2024–25 respectively. He is currently on pace to score 50 goals by the end of 2025–26. The former Canucks captain also has the second-most faceoff wins in the entire NHL with 329, while his faceoff winning rate of 57.8% ranks ninth among centers who have played more than 400 minutes and taken more than 200 faceoffs.

With the Olympics on the horizon, Horvat is a good option for Team Canada in terms of center depth. Of course, however, this will be impacted by how Canada decides to deploy players like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon. Horvat was not named to Team Canada during the 4 Nations Faceoff last year, though his current goal-scoring streak could propel him to land a spot on the team.

“It’s always in the back of my mind,” Horvat said to amNewYork of making Canada’s Olympic roster. “I want to be there. Plain and simple. Anybody in my position, anyone around here wants to be a part of that. To wear the Canadian flag and represent your country has always been a dream of mine, and if I get that opportunity, I’m going to make the most of it.”

