Canucks Prospect Wilson Björck Wins Gold Medal With Sweden At 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

For the first time since 2012, Sweden has won Gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship. Sweden defeated Czechia 4-2 in the Gold Medal game, picking up their third-ever victory at the tournament. Among the players who picked up a Gold was Wilson Björck, who joins Patrik Sundström as the only Swedish players to be drafted by the Vancouver Canucks and win Gold at the World Juniors.

Björck played in three games for Sweden during the tournament. The 2025 fifth-rounder logged 5:55 in the championship game but did not register a point. With the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship now complete, Björck will head back to the NCAA, where he is playing for Colorado College.

The Gold Medal game was also a great opportunity for Canucks fans to scout some prospects who may be available this coming June. Some notable Swedish players include Ivar Stenberg, Viggo Björck and William Håkansson. As of writing, Vancouver has two first-round picks, with one projected to be in the top five of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

