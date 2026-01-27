Canucks’ Thatcher Demko To Miss The Remainder Of The Season Due To Injury

Thatcher Demko will not play for the remainder of the 2025–26 season, the Vancouver Canucks announced today, as he will undergo hip surgery. The goaltender has missed two separate stints due to injury this season.
“After consulting with our team doctors and outside specialists, Thatcher Demko will be shut down for the rest of the year,” Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin said in a press release. “Thatcher will undergo surgery next week for an injury unrelated to the one that kept him out of action last season. Following his rehab, he will be ready for the start of training camp in September."
Demko’s injury history has been one of the most documented of those currently on the Canucks’ roster. As mentioned, he has missed two separate occasions this season due to injury, resulting in him only playing in 20 games. Last year, Demko also started in only 23 games due to dealing with injuries on three separate occasions.
Demko officially concludes this season with a record of 8–10–1. He registers a GAA of 2.90 and a SV% of .897%. His lone shutout of the year came against the New York Rangers during his best three-game stretch of hockey, in which he surrendered only two goals on a total of 73 shots faced.
With Demko officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, all eyes will turn to Kevin Lankinen as Vancouver’s starting goaltender. It’s likely that one of Nikita Tolopilo and Jiří Patera will join him as the team’s backup, potentially switching on-and-off while also spending time with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL.
This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
