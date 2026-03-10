Canucks Trade Deadline Acquisition Impressing In First Two Games With Abbotsford

For the most part, the Vancouver Canucks’ trade deadline consisted of moving out veteran players in exchange for draft picks. The only player-for-player trade Vancouver engaged in was swapping longtime Canucks defenceman Jett Woo for a fellow right-handed shooter in Jack Thompson.
From an organizational standpoint, the move has been viewed as one meant to shake up the team’s depth. However, since arriving in BC and skating in his first few games with the Abbotsford Canucks, Thompson has surprised many with his sudden influx of offence. In 42 games with the San Jose Barracuda this season, Thompson scored three goals and nine assists. In two games with Abbotsford, Thompson has two goals and three assists.
While this level of offence probably won’t be sustainable in the long run, it’s still an impressive feat for a player who just joined his team on Friday. Since arriving in Abbotsford, Thompson has been skating on the AHL Canucks’ top pairing with Jimmy Schuldt, all while the team battles a depleted lineup that has only seen them ice three full lines.
Prior to this season, Thompson skated in 31 games for the San Jose Sharks in 2024–25, scoring four goals and six assists in that span of time. He made his NHL debut for the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team that drafted him 93rd overall in 2020, in January of 2024.
Abbotsford resumes their current six-game home stand tonight with a matchup against the Manitoba Moose at 7:00 pm PT. Through the first two games of their home stand, the AHL Canucks have scored a total of six goals while helping Ty Young register his first AHL shutout against the Colorado Eagles on Saturday.
