    Comparing The Vancouver Canucks 2024–25 And 2025–26 Opening Night Rosters

    Oct 7, 2025, 13:00
    Oct 7, 2025, 13:00
    The Vancouver Canucks will begin their 2025–26 season on October 9 against the Calgary Flames, exactly a year after they began the 2024–25 season against the exact same opponent. 12 out of the 23 players on this year’s opening night roster took part in this game last year, with the other 11 having either been promoted from the Abbotsford Canucks or acquired via trade or free agency. Here’s how this year’s opening night roster stacks up against last year’s. 

    2024–25 Opening Night Roster

    Forwards 

    Nils Åman

    Teddy Blueger

    Brock Boeser

    Jake DeBrusk

    Conor Garland

    Danton Heinen

    Nils Höglander 

    J.T. Miller

    Elias Pettersson 

    Aatu Räty

    Kiefer Sherwood

    Daniel Sprong 

    Pius Suter 

    Defencemen

    Vincent Desharnais

    Derek Forbort

    Mark Friedman

    Filip Hronek

    Quinn Hughes

    Noah Juulsen 

    Tyler Myers

    Carson Soucy 

    Goaltenders

    Kevin Lankinen 

    Artūrs Šilovs 

    Only seven of the 13 forwards who were named to last year’s opening night roster remain in their positions, though this number would have been eight had the injury bug not bitten Höglander during the pre-season. Vancouver opted to go with an extra defenceman rather than an extra forward this time around, carrying eight on their roster including depth defenders like Friedman and Juulsen. With Thatcher Demko unavailable, Lankinen and Šilovs were called upon to man the crease, beating out players like Jiří Patera and Nikita Tolopilo for starting jobs. 

    2025–26 Opening Night Roster 

    Forwards 

    Arshdeep Bains

    Teddy Blueger

    Brock Boeser

    Filip Chytil

    Braeden Cootes

    Jake DeBrusk

    Conor Garland

    Evander Kane

    Linus Karlsson

    Jonathan Lekkerimäki

    Drew O’Connor 

    Elias Pettersson

    Aatu Räty

    Kiefer Sherwood 

    Defencemen 

    Elias Pettersson

    Derek Forbort

    Filip Hronek

    Quinn Hughes

    Pierre-Oliver Joseph

    Tyler Myers

    Marcus Pettersson

    Goaltenders

    Thatcher Demko

    Kevin Lankinen 

    This time around, Vancouver opted to go with an extra forward on the roster rather than a defenceman. The 2025–26 roster is noticeably faster than the season prior, with this attribute being specifically more prominent in players such as Chytil and O’Connor. The defence is much more mobile than last season’s, though the centerpiece of this unit is — and will hopefully always be — Hughes. 

    In terms of age, the 2025–26 roster only slightly beats out the 2024–25 squad, as the average age of this year’s players comes out to 27.04. For last year’s players, the average age was 27.4. The 2024–25 forward group averaged out to around 26.8 years old, while 2025–26 is slightly younger at an average of only 26.2 years. Vancouver’s defence, on the other hand, got over half a year younger on average, as 2025–26’s D-core averages out to around 28 years, while the year prior sat at 28.6. Canucks veteran Myers was the oldest player on the roster for both seasons at age 34 and 35 respectively. 

    Feb 4, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson (25) and goalie Thatcher Demko (35) and the team celebrates their victory against the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

    Vancouver officially embarks on their 2025–26 season with their home-opener against the Calgary Flames on Thursday, October 9. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT. 

