Former Canucks Forward Danila Klimovich Signs With The Flyers

Danila Klimovich is headed to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Danila Klimovich has found a new NHL home. The 23-year-old winger signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers, which carries an AAV of $850,000. The deal is a two-way deal with Klimovich becoming a restricted free agent at the end of the season.
Klimovich was initially drafted by the Canucks 41st overall in 2021. Listed at 6'2", 203 lbs, he never played an NHL game during his time in Vancouver. Last year, he scored 18 goals and recorded 34 points in 63 games.
Over his Canucks career, Klimovich played 281 AHL games. He scored 70 goals while recording 123 points. Klimovich was part of Abbotsford's Calder Cup championship, where he recorded four goals in 16 playoff games.
Sep 26, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Danila Klimovich (9) reaches for the loose puck against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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