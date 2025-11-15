Former Canucks Forward Named 2025 Börje Salming Courage Award Recipient

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Mats Sundin has been named this year's recipient of the Börje Salming Courage Award. Now in its third year, the award is given to "a European NHL Alumni member who has been a positive influence in their community and best embodies Börje's lasting legacy of bravery, courage, and dedication both on and off the ice." Sundin joins Nicklas Lidström and Jari Kurri as the only three winners in the awards' history.

In the press release, Sundin said, "Börje was a hero for countless Swede’s like myself. I am proud to be recognized for an award named after him and his family. Börje was simply the best. No other player had as much of an impact on our country and sport than he did, and his lasting legacy continues to live on."

Sundin's career with the Canucks was short but impactful. The Hall of Famer signed with Vancouver on December 18, 2008, and put up 28 points in 41 games. As for his most memorable moment, that came on February 21, 2009, when Sundin scored against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the shootout during his return to Toronto.

Sundin is one of the greatest players in hockey history. He recorded 1349 regular-season points in 1,346 games, which ranks first all-time among Swedish-born players. Sundin also won multiple medals for Sweden internationally, which included captaining the Swedish team to a Gold Medal at the 2006 Winter Olympics.

