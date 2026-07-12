Former Canucks Winger Taking On Elevated Role With Old WHL Team

Baertschi has been with the Winterhawks as a coach since the 2024–25 season, with this being his first formal coaching gig. The familiarity with the WHL organization extends past this, however, as he played two seasons worth of junior hockey with Portland back in 2010–11 and 2011–12. After putting up an impressive 85 points in 66 games in his rookie season with the Winterhawks, Baertschi recorded 94 points in only 47 games, following that up with a 34-point post-season run.