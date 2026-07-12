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Former Canucks Winger Taking On Elevated Role With Old WHL Team

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Izzy Cheung
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Former Canucks winger Sven Baertschi is now the associate coach of his old WHL club, the Portland Winterhawks.

Once upon a time, Sven Baertschi was thought of as a staple in the Vancouver Canucks’ top-six. After retiring from playing hockey after the 2022–23 season, however, the forward made his way into the coaching space. 

Earlier this week, it was announced that Baertschi had been elevated from his role as an assistant coach with the Portland Winterhawks, now serving as their associate coach for the 2026–27 season. 

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Baertschi has been with the Winterhawks as a coach since the 2024–25 season, with this being his first formal coaching gig. The familiarity with the WHL organization extends past this, however, as he played two seasons worth of junior hockey with Portland back in 2010–11 and 2011–12. After putting up an impressive 85 points in 66 games in his rookie season with the Winterhawks, Baertschi recorded 94 points in only 47 games, following that up with a 34-point post-season run. 

After four seasons as part of the Calgary Flames organization, having been drafted 13th-overall by the Flames in 2011, Baertschi was traded to the Canucks for a second-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. This pick turned into now-Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Rasmus Andersson. 

Jan 20, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Sven Baertschi (47) skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY SportsJan 20, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Sven Baertschi (47) skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

The winger spent the better-half of seven seasons with the Canucks organization, scoring a career-high of 35 points in 2016–17, though injuries towards the back-half of his career ultimately ended with him and Vancouver parting ways. He spent one season with the Golden Knights organization before heading back to Switzerland and concluding his playing career. 

Players currently listed on the Winterhawks’ 2026–27 roster include defencemen Avery Laliberte and Stevie Grumley, as well as goaltender Ondrej Stebetak. 

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