Here’s How Much A Ticket To The Vancouver Canucks’ 2025–26 Home-Opener Costs

The Vancouver Canucks will begin the 2025–26 season tomorrow at home against the Calgary Flames. As expected, it costs quite a pretty penny to be in attendance for this game, but it’s not nearly as expensive as what the tickets were initially being sold for.

Back in August, the Canucks revealed prices for single-game tickets, with the season-opener initially being less than $175 per ticket. Now, as of 12:00 pm on October 8, the cheapest pair of tickets in the building costs around $136 each, with this pair located in section 418 — near the Rogers Studio Lounge. Most other upper-bowl ticket pairs are going for between $140 and $200.

For groups of two wanting to take in the game from the lower bowl, the minimum spend is currently $199 per ticket. Club seats, which span from around sections 104 to 108, range from $345 to $418. Club section seats give fans access to in-seat food and drink service as well as shorter concession lines.

Families of four will be forced to spend a little extra per ticket than those going in smaller groups. The cheapest option in the building is $145 per ticket, located in row 12 of section 302. However, it costs slightly less for groups of four to get access to the lower bowl than it would for groups of two, as there is currently one option for $196 per ticket.

Most fans will wait by the ice during warm-ups to catch a close-up glance of their favourite players. If you want to watch the players right up against the ice throughout the entire game, your cheapest option is a pair of $430 tickets in section 108. Other options right against the glass are going for anywhere from $484 to $1223.

There are also some higher-priced options that include access to food depending on the area. Fans who want to watch from The SportsBar will be paying at least $221, with the highest-priced ticket currently going for $319. The cheapest ticket in the Madri Exceptional Lounge is currently going for $391, while all other tickets are priced at $427.

Finally, if you’re planning on going to the game with a big group, the most cost-friendly six tickets in a row are currently priced at $145. Prices spike quickly after that, with the cheapest after that ranging from $160 to $200. Lower bowl tickets for groups of six start at $199 and cap off at around $311.

