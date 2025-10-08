Artūrs Šilovs Shuts Out J.T. Miller And Carson Soucy In Battle Of Former Canucks To Start 2025–26 NHL Season

While the current Vancouver Canucks prepare for their season-opener on October 9, some former Canucks started their 2025–26 season off with a matchup against former teammates. In the second game of the NHL’s opening night, former Canuck Artūrs Šilovs and the Pittsburgh Penguins shut out J.T. Miller, Carson Soucy, and the New York Rangers by a score of 3–0. All three players started the 2024–25 season on Vancouver’s opening night roster and all ended up on different teams via trade.

Šilovs, the 2025 Calder Cup MVP in the Abbotsford Canucks’ first championship in franchise history, had been named the Penguins’ opening-night starter earlier in the day. He was traded back in July in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and forward Chase Stillman. In his Pittsburgh debut, Šilovs stopped all 25 shots faced and earned his first regular-season NHL shutout.

On the other side of this game was Miller, who spent six seasons with the Canucks before being traded for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a 2025 first-round pick back in January. The scrappy forward was named captain of the Rangers back in September and will likely be a big piece in New York’s successes in 2025–26. He was joined by Soucy in March when the Canucks traded the veteran defenceman a day before the trade deadline.

The next former 2024–25 Canuck who is expected to start their season is Dakota Joshua, who was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in mid-July. Joshua and the Maple Leafs will face the Montréal Canadiens tomorrow, October 8, at 4:00 pm PT. Another former Canuck, Pius Suter, will make his debut with his new team, the St. Louis Blues, on October 9 at 5:00 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

How Braeden Cootes Made The Vancouver Canucks’ Opening-Night Roster

"I Believe In The Team We Have Here": Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin Speaks To The Media Ahead Of The 2025-26 Regular Season

Canucks Place Pierre-Olivier Joseph On IR, Recall Victor Mancini From Abbotsford