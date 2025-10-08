The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks Mailbag: Cootes, Trade Targets & More

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks Mailbag. In this series, we answer your questions from social media about what is going on with the Canucks. Today, we answer questions about Braeden Cootes, trade targets and more.

Does Cootes Stay With The Club All Year Or Back To Juniors After 9ish Games?

Braeden Cootes making Vancouver's opening night roster is a great sign for the future. He has earned this opportunity and, based on practice lines, may even see some power play time during his NHL trial. While he has been great throughout the pre-season, I do believe he will be heading back to the WHL after a few games, where he can dominate during his D+1 season.

That being said, there is a scenario where Cootes plays more than nine NHL games this season. For that to happen, he would need to be the Canucks best forward at both ends of the ice and make it clear that Vancouver's play would take a dip if he was sent back to junior. If he can be a point-producing machine and show off strong two-way play, there is a chance he sticks around for the season.

How Many Games Will Kevin Lankinen Play This Season?

How the Canucks manage their goaltenders this year will be an interesting trend to follow. With a condensed schedule and the Olympics, this season will be more complicated, not just for Vancouver, but for every team around the league. That being said, barring any injuries, Lankinen will most likely start around 30 games in 2025-26.

Based on their records, it may also be beneficial for the Canucks to start Lankinen on the road while Thatcher Demko gets the home starts. Last year, Lankinen went 16-6-5 on the road, while Demko has historically been better while playing at Rogers Arena. This theory may not work out due to schedule issues, but it is something to consider heading into the year.

Many Rumours Of A Trade Circulating. Who Could Be A Target?

One of the reasons why there have not been a ton of trades is the salary cap continuing to grow. In the flat-cap world, teams were more willing to move players in order to get off contracts, which seems not to be the case anymore. While Vancouver has made it clear that they are always looking at ways to improve their roster, it is hard to picture them making a move until closer to the trade deadline.

As for potential players, bringing in a center to add depth has to be at the top of the Canucks list. Based on teams that are projected to be near the bottom of the standings, some potential trade options could be Jean-Gabriel Pageau or Alex Wennberg. As for a non-pending unrestricted free agent, one player who would fit Vancouver's system is Nazem Kadri, who is signed for four more years at $7 million per season.

Of The 3 Closest Defense prospects - Kudryavtsev, Mancini And EP25, Who’s Skill Profile Suggests They Will Have The Longest Career?

Now this is a good question. All three have the potential to have long careers but for different reasons. That being said, Elias Pettersson or D-Petey is the most likely of the three to have the longest career.

The reason Pettersson is the answer is because has already developed into a reliable two-way defender who can deliver massive hits. It is becoming more difficult to find big, physical defenders who can skate well and transition the puck without issues. While Victor Mancini and Kirill Kudryavtsev are talented players who will play multiple years in the NHL, Pettersson is the most likely of the three to have the longest career.

What’s The Current Vibe About This Year’s Canucks Team?

The vibe around this team is completely different than last year or even the year before. The players seem looser and appear to be enjoying being on the ice. Some differences from last year include more cheering when plays are made in practice, as well as better engagement when speaking to the media.

While the vibe is a positive one now, the big question is will it stay the same all year. There are going to be up and downs all season which means changes in mood and demeanor. That being said, the players and organization appear to be in a positive place which is important heading into such an important year.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Artūrs Šilovs Shuts Out J.T. Miller And Carson Soucy In Battle Of Former Canucks To Start 2025–26 NHL Season

How Braeden Cootes Made The Vancouver Canucks’ Opening-Night Roster

"I Believe In The Team We Have Here": Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin Speaks To The Media Ahead Of The 2025-26 Regular Season