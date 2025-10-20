Vancouver Canucks Depth Will Be Tested With Recent Injuries To Blueger, Chytil & Lekkerimäki

The Vancouver Canucks are currently dealing with some significant injuries. Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimäki all left Sunday's game with injury while Brock Boeser is out of the lineup due to personal reasons. Vancouver is also missing Nils Höglander, who is out until December as well Derek Forbort, who was placed on IR last week.

While injuries are not uncommon, it is not often that a team suffers this many absences at the same time. As for the timing, it is not ideal as the Canucks have two more games on the road before returning for a back-to-back at Rogers Arena on the weekend. The injuries have also caused Vancouver to perform some salary cap gymnastsics, which included sending Victor Mancini to the AHL until at least Saturday to stay cap compliant.

As for some injury updates, Chytil and Lekkerimäki have both been placed on IR and are on their way back home. As for Blueger, he is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins as per GM Patrik Alvin. Lastly, Boeser is a possibility for tommorow, with more information becoming avaliable closer to game time.

Even if Boeser returns, the Canucks will need their depth to step up in a big way for the remaining two games of the road trip. Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson and Max Sasson may get more minutes while Aatu Räty will most likely draw back into the lineup. Pierre-Olivier Joseph is another name to keep an eye on as he most likely will make his season debut this week potentially as a seventh defenceman.

Assuming Boeser is the only player that returns and Vancouver doesn't make any more roster moves, the Canucks lineup on Tuesday could look like this:

DeBrusk- Pettersson- Garland

Kane- Sasson- Boeser

O'Connor- Räty- Sherwood

Bains- Åman- Karlsson

Hughes- Hronek

M. Pettersson- Myers

Joseph- E. Pettersson

The biggest jump in these potential lines is Sasson moving into the top six. It is safe to say that the 25-year-old has earned a chance to play up the lineup, as has two goals in his first three games. Based on roster moves, tomorrow could be the season debut for forward Nils Åman, as he was called up to the NHL on Monday.

Blueger's potential absence could also open up some additional ice time on the penalty kill. The most likely benefactor of these additional minutes is Räty, who has already played 5:16 on the penalty kill this year. Bains may also get some extra shorthanded minutes over the next few games as he has already logged 3:08 on the penalty kill in six games this season.

Ultimately, this next week for Vancouver is going to be challenging. Not only will they need big games from their star players, but also strong performances from depth pieces throughout the lineup. Overall, these next four games will be a good test to see if the Canucks depth can step up when the team needs them the most.

Vancouver’s next match of their road trip takes place on Tuesday, in what will be their fourth of five away from Rogers Arena. The Canucks will take on the Penguins in what will be their first time facing former goaltender and Calder Cup champion Artūrs Šilovs since trading him back in July. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

