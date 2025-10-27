How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 10 Games In

The Vancouver Canucks are 10 games into the 2025–26 season. Despite facing a rough stretch of losses this week, they are back in the .500 column after their win against the Edmonton Oilers last night. Here’s how they’re performing compared to the rest of the NHL.

Team Stats

10 games and seven current injuries into the season, the Canucks’ team stats have started to drop towards the bottom-half of the standings. They’re tied with seven other teams for 18th place in the NHL in points percentage with exactly .500. While they rank 17th in goals-for (28), they are towards the bottom in goals-against (31) and even farther down the standings in shots per game (25.6). Their most worrisome team stat, however, is their faceoff win percentage, which currently sits 31st in the NHL with 43.8%.

Individual Skaters

As it stands, Conor Garland is the Canucks’ sole leader in points with three goals and eight assists — putting him tied at 19th in the NHL for the highest total. Kiefer Sherwood’s team-leading six goals ties him with players such as Sidney Crosby, Dylan Larkin, and Jack Eichel for 11th in the league. That’s not the only category he leads the team in, however, as he unexpectedly leads the team in hits with 45 — good for second in the NHL. In terms of minutes played, Filip Hronek ranks first on the Canucks with a total of 243:07 (sixth in the NHL), while Quinn Hughes leads in power play TOI (44:28, 12th in NHL) and Marcus Pettersson leads in penalty killing TOI (36:19, seventh in NHL).

Goaltenders

While it’s true that Kevin Lankinen hasn’t had an ideal start to the 2025–26 season, Thatcher Demko has started in almost double the amount of games, which impacts his stats compared to Lankinen’s. Demko leads the Canucks in all goaltender statistics, but is tied for 13th in the NHL in SV% (.922), tied for eighth in wins (4), and tied for 12th in high-danger SV% (.891). He is tied for the ninth-most high-danger shots faced of all goaltenders with 55 and has faced a total of 180 shots (15th in NHL).

Vancouver’s next five-game stretch includes a reunion with former players in J.T. Miller and Carson Soucy, as well as a quick three-game road trip across parts of the Central Division. They’ll wrap up this stretch with a visit from the Chicago Blackhawks on November 5.

