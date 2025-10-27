Canucks Defenceman Victor Mancini Leaves Game Versus The Edmonton Oilers

The injury woes keep coming for the Vancouver Canucks, as Victor Mancini left the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period and was ruled out for the remainder of the match. This comes only a few hours after Canucks captain Quinn Hughes was ruled out of tonight’s game due to a lower-body injury that will keep him out of the lineup on a day-to-day basis.

Mancini was called up to the Canucks yesterday following the Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup banner raising night on Friday. He did not play last night against the Montréal Canadiens, but drew into the lineup tonight. Kirill Kudryavtsev was also called up from Abbotsford today, but did not come into tonight’s lineup.

Prior to tonight’s game, Mancini last played on October 19 against the Washington Capitals. He joined the team for three of their five matches during last week’s road trip as well as a home game against the St. Louis Blues, averaging around 11 minutes played per night. Mancini also fought Capitals forward Brandon Duhaime during his last game with the Canucks.

As mentioned, Vancouver is in a poor place injury-wise. If Mancini is out longer-term, he’ll join an injury list featuring Hughes, Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Teddy Blueger, and Derek Forbort.

