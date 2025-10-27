The Stats Behind Game #10: Canucks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Despite missing key pieces of their lineup due to injury, the Canucks held on to beat the Oilers on Sunday night. Edmonton won both the even-strength scoring chances battle (19-17) and the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle (12-5), while Vancouver outscored the Oilers 3-2 at even strength. Ultimately, the Canucks bent, but didn't break as they picked up their second home win of the season.

Looking at the heatmap, Vancouver was able to generate shots from all over the zone. As for the defensive zone, the Canucks did a good job protecting the crease with Thatcher Demko only facing nine high-danger shots. While it wasn't the cleanest game, Vancouver deserves credit for how they played against two of the best players in the NHL.

As for individuals, Pierre-Olivier Joseph had a strong night from an analytics perspective. During his 11:21 of even-strength ice time, the Canucks held a 6-3 shots advantage while winning the scoring chances battle 5-1. Joseph also finished the night with two shots on goal as well as two individual scoring chances created.

To wrap things up, Kiefer Sherwood was one of Vancouver's best players in this game. He scored two goals while the Canucks outshot the opposition 7-5 during his 14:22 of even-strength ice time. Sherwood also recorded five shots and was tied for the team lead with two individual high-danger scoring chances created.

Vancouver’s next game is the last of this three-game homestand, as they’ll be welcoming the New York Rangers on Tuesday. This is the first time Canucks fans will see J.T. Miller at Rogers Arena since he was traded to the Rangers at the end of January. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

