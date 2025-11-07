Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Foote Provides Injury Updates On Blueger, Chytil, Höglander & Lekkerimäki

On Friday, Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote met with the media following the team's first full practice since returning from a three-game road trip. During the availability, Foote provided injury updates on four forwards who are currently out of the lineup. Here is what Foote had to say about Teddy Blueger, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Nils Höglander and Filip Chytil.

Foote was first asked about Blueger, who has been out of the lineup since October 21. The Canucks head coach said, "He wanted to be part of this practice, but he's not ready, like he's getting practice ice right, and when he's getting closer to play, he'll be in a full practice." Foote also mentioned that, due to the condensed schedule and lack of practice time, getting Blueger reps with the team has been challenging.

Foote then spoke about Lekkerimäki, who has also been out since October 21. As per the head coach, he is skating and "getting close." After practice, Lekkerimäki and Blueger were seen on the ice working with a member of Vancouver's coaching staff.

As for Höglander, his injury update sounded positive. As per Foote, "He's progressing ahead of schedule with what he's doing, but he's not close." Höglander had successful lower-body surgery in October and is projected to return in December.

Lastly, Foote was asked about Chytil, who has also been out since October 21. Foote said, "Fil's gotten better, but he's not yet doing workouts and things like that." No injury designation has been assigned to Chytil, but GM Patrik Allvin indicated on October 24 that the 26-year-old center was going through "protocol."

The Canucks continue their four-game homestand on Saturday with a visit from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last season, the two teams split their season series, with Vancouver going 1-0-1. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena.

