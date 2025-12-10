How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 30 Games In

The Vancouver Canucks are 30 games into the 2025–26 season. Vancouver’s record has not looked bleaker than it has as of right now (so far), as the team has officially taken sole possession of last overall in the entire NHL. Here’s how they’re performing compared to the rest of the league.

Team Stats

For the majority of their team stats, the Canucks sit either last in the NHL or 30th and below. These include their league-worst overall record (11–16–3), points-percentage (.417), and goals-against (108). Their penalty kill also drops within the bottom-three, clicking at a 30th-best rate of 72%. Vancouver’s only semi-redeeming team stat on this list is their power play, which is currently tied for 17th in the NHL with a success rate of 18.8% — though it has not found much success as of late.

Individual Skaters

Since the 25-game mark of the 2025–26 season, the Canucks have not had any change in all but one of their individual skater stats. Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes both still lead the team in points, though neither has registered one within the past five games (Pettersson has missed two due to injury). Their 22 points each tie both Pettersson and Hughes for the 81st-most in the NHL; for reference, the league’s leading points-getter, Nathan MacKinnon, currently has more than double this amount (51). The only stat that has seen a change in the player leading it is TOI on the penalty kill, which now belongs to Tyler Myers (101:57). Intriguingly, his PK TOI currently places fourth among all NHLers.

Goaltenders

Nikita Tolopilo’s solid stretch of play throughout the past few games has earned him the current lead in a good chunk of the Canucks’ goaltending stats. While Thatcher Demko still holds sole possession of the most wins by a Canucks goaltender (5, tied for 40th in the NHL), Tolopilo now has the highest SV% (.911), goals-against average (2.74), and high-danger SV % (.862) despite playing in the least amount of games.

The Canucks look like they may gain a massive boost in their next game, on December 11, as Demko could make his return to the lineup then. After, Vancouver will embark on a five-game road trip that will take them across the east coast until the holiday break. They’ll take on the New Jersey Devils (December 14), New York Rangers (December 16), New York Islanders (December 19), and the Boston Bruins (December 20), before their last stop against the Philadelphia Flyers on December 22.

