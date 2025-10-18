How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 5 Games In

The Vancouver Canucks are five games into the 2025–26 season and have collected a total of six points. With their shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks last night, Vancouver is officially back in a playoff spot. Here’s how they’re performing compared to the rest of the NHL five games into the season.

Team Stats

As mentioned, the Canucks are back in a playoff spot after last night’s win against Chicago. With their three wins and two losses, they are currently tied with 12 other teams for seventh in the NHL. They are tied for 13th in the NHL with the Florida Panthers and Minnesota Wild in goals-for with 15 on the season, while their goals-against of 14 sits at the same position alongside the Montréal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres. Their least-favourable stat is their faceoff winning percentage, (44.6%), which sits 29th in the league.

Individual Skaters

Vancouver’s most notable individual skater stats are in blocks, TOI, and hits. Tyler Myers is the only player to crack the top-five in the NHL in the listed stat categories, as he is tied for fifth in the league in shots blocked with 14. Quinn Hughes leads the team in minutes played so far this season with 133:06, which puts him at sixth in the NHL. Last year’s hit king, Kiefer Sherwood, currently places sixth in the league in said stat with 24 on the season.

Goaltenders

Thatcher Demko leads Vancouver’s goaltending department in individual stats, which is unsurprising given that he has started more games than Kevin Lankinen. While the eye test indicates that both goaltenders have been stellar to start the season, stats-wise, Demko’s stats are more towards the middle. His SV% of .929 is 16th in the NHL, while his 2.03 GAA is 19th. Where Demko stands out the most is in high-danger saves, making 27 to tie him for sixth in the league. For reference, he has faced 29 high-danger shots (T-12th in the NHL).

It’s still very early on in the season, so fans shouldn’t take too much stock into where the Canucks’ stats place them within the NHL. However, as the team plays more and more games, these stats will be a good indicator as to how Vancouver stacks up against the rest of the league.

