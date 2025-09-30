Looking Back At Canucks Opening Night Lineups: 2015–16 to 2018–19

It’s almost a week until the Vancouver Canucks begin their 2025–26 regular season. With two more pre-season games to go, Vancouver is getting closer and closer to narrowing down their opening night lineup. Let’s take a look at the past 10 Canucks opening night lineups, starting from the 2015–16 season to the 2018–19 season.

2015–16

Daniel Sedin – Henrik Sedin – Brandon Sutter

Sven Baertschi – Bo Horvat – Radim Vrbata

Alex Burrows – Jared McCann – Jannik Hansen

Brandon Prust – Adam Cracknell – Derek Dorsett

Alex Edler – Chris Tanev

Dan Hamhuis – Matt Bartkowski

Ben Hutton – Luca Sbisa

Ryan Miller – Jacob Markström

The 2015–16 season was part of a transition period for the Canucks, who still retained members of their 2011 Stanley Cup Finals core at this time. This was also the first year that Willie Desjardins joined Vancouver as head coach. Coming off of a first-round playoff exit the year before, this roster marked the start of some dark times for the Canucks. This team finished 28th in the entire NHL and sixth in the Pacific Division.

2016–17

Daniel Sedin – Henrik Sedin – Loui Eriksson

Brendan Gaunce – Brandon Sutter – Jannik Hansen

Sven Baertschi – Markus Granlund – Jake Virtanen

Alex Burrows – Bo Horvat – Derek Dorsett

Alex Edler – Chris Tanev

Ben Hutton – Erik Gudbranson

Luca Sbisa – Philip Larsen

Ryan Miller – Jacob Markström

This was the legendary Dragon Slayer Burrows’ last season with the Canucks, as he was traded to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Jonathan Dahlén in February. The future was on the rise, however, as 2015 NHL Draft pick Brock Boeser later made his debut at the end of March. By the end of the season, the Canucks had actually dropped in the standings compared to the season before, finishing 29th in the league and seventh in their division.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks’ LaBate, MacEachern, And More Clear Waivers, Prepare For Abbotsford Canucks’ Training Camp

How Kirill Kaprizov's New Contract With The Wild Could Impact Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes

Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Seattle Kraken

2017–18

Daniel Sedin – Henrik Sedin – Thomas Vanek

Sven Baertschi – Bo Horvart – Loui Eriksson

Sam Gagner – Alex Burmistrov – Jake Virtanen

Markus Granlund – Brandon Sutter – Derek Dorsett

Alex Edler – Chris Tanev

Michael Del Zotto – Erik Gudbranson

Ben Hutton – Troy Stecher

Jacob Markström – Anders Nilsson

The 2017–18 season marked some positive and negative milestones. This was Boeser’s first full season, during which he tore up the league as a rookie before suffering a season-ending injury that forced him into second-place in Calder Trophy voting. This was also the last season that Canucks icons Daniel and Henrik Sedin skated for Vancouver, with their last home game ending 4–3 in a miraculous 2:33 into overtime. Vancouver finished 26th in the NHL but maintained their position of seventh in the Pacific Division.

2018–19

Sven Baertschi – Bo Horvat – Brock Boeser

Nikolay Goldobin – Elias Pettersson – Loui Eriksson

Tyler Motte – Brandon Sutter – Jake Virtanen

Markus Granlund – Jay Beagle – Brendan Leipsic

Alex Edler – Chris Tanev

Michael Del Zotto – Troy Stecher

Derrick Pouliot – Erik Gudbranson

Jacob Markström – Anders Nilsson

This was the opening roster before things changed – AKA, before Quinn Hughes joined the team full-time. Prior to that, there was still hope in the future with this being the debut of center Elias Pettersson. The D-core was in rough shape, but got completely revamped the year after. Vancouver jumped up a few spots in the standings, sliding to 23rd in the NHL and fifth in the Pacific.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.