Canucks’ LaBate, MacEachern, And More Clear Waivers, Prepare For Abbotsford Canucks’ Training Camp

The Vancouver Canucks put four players on waivers yesterday, and all four have officially cleared. Joseph LaBate, MacKenzie MacEachern, Jiří Patera, and Jimmy Schuldt will now report to the Abbotsford Canucks — just in time for the AHL team’s training camp to start on Wednesday.

LaBate was a standout throughout the pre-season for his speed and willingness to drop the gloves with opponents. The forward, a former Canucks draft pick from 2011, will be an asset for the AHL Canucks as they look to defend their Calder Cup championship from last season.

MacEachern, who has spent most of his NHL career with the St. Louis Blues, joins Abbotsford with around seven AHL seasons under his belt. He spent last season with the Springfield Thunderbirds and put up 12 goals and 20 assists in 40 games played.

Patera ends up in Abbotsford in a less complicated manner compared to the season prior, during which he was claimed by the Boston Bruins but placed back on waivers only a couple of days after and re-claimed by the Canucks. He’ll likely be competing with Nikita Tolopilo and Ty Young for playing time throughout the season.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

How Kirill Kaprizov's New Contract With The Wild Could Impact Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes

Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Seattle Kraken

Canucks’ Nils Höglander To Miss 8-10 Weeks Due To Lower-Body Injury

Schuldt brings leadership to a tight-knit Abbotsford team. The defenceman wore the captain’s “C” for St. Cloud State University for three seasons and served as the San Jose Barracuda’s captain last year. With leaders like Guillaume Brisebois and Jett Woo expected to miss time due to injury, Schuldt’s veteran presence will be valuable on such a young blueline.

Other players who are expected to report to Abbotsford’s training camp tomorrow are Danila Klimovich, Aku Koskenvuo, Ty Mueller (coming off injury), Vilmer Alriksson, Kirill Kudryavtsev, Chase Stillman, Anri Ravinskis (coming off injury), Ty Young, Joe Arntsen, Jayden Lee, Chase Wouters, and Nikolai Knyzhov.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.