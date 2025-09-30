Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Seattle Kraken

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the Philadelphia Flyers. Today, let’s preview their season matchups against the Seattle Kraken.

2024–25 Season Stats

Team Stats:

Record: 35–41–6

Points: 76

Standings placement: 7th in Pacific Division

PP%: 18.9% (23rd)

PK%: 77.2% (21st)

Goals:

Jaden Schwartz (26)

Eeli Tolvanen (23)

Jared McCann / Mason Marchment (22)

Matty Beniers (20)

Shane Wright (19)

Assists:

Jared McCann (39)

Chandler Stephenson (38)

Kaapo Kakko (30)

Vince Dunn (28)

Mason Marchment / Shane Wright (25)

Points:

Jared McCann (61)

Chandler Stephenson (51)

Jaden Schwartz (49)

Mason Marchment (47)

Kaapo Kakko / Shane Wright (44)

Goaltenders:

Joey Daccord

Record: 27–23–5

GAA: 2.75

SV%: .906

SO: 2

Points: 2A

Philipp Grubauer

Record: 8–17–1

GAA: 3.49

SV%: .875

SO: N/A

Points: N/A

2025 Free Agency Rundown

Since their inaugural season back in 2021, the Kraken have been known as a team that can swarm opponents with their depth. They continued this trend during the 2025 free agency period by acquiring forwards Mason Marchment and Frédérick Gaudreau, and signing defenceman Ryan Lindgren. 2025 eighth-overall draft pick Jake O’Brien was also inked to a contract, signing a three-year entry-level deal in July. The Kraken made some organizational changes as well, naming Lane Lambert head coach after parting ways with Dan Bylsma.

2025–26 Season Series Preview

Seattle has not been a very competitive team since joining the league, with their only playoff run occurring in 2022–23. Last year was their second-worst standings placement in franchise history, coming 27th out of 32 teams compared to their 30th-place finish in 2021–22. While they’ve added depth pieces like Marchment, Gaudreau, and Lindgren, the Kraken are also one of the teams who made minimal changes in a highly-competitive division. With how strong the mid-tier contenders of the Pacific are anticipated to be in 2025–26, Seattle is likely to place towards the bottom of their division yet again.

Two of Vancouver’s four matches against the Kraken are part of a back-to-back, with both games occurring during the first half of these stretches. While the Canucks had a decent run against Seattle back in the latter’s starting season, since then, the Kraken have had Vancouver’s number. In 2024–25, Vancouver won only one of their four matches against Seattle, scoring an overall total of 11 goals to the Kraken’s 19. Minimizing the amount of goals surrendered against the Kraken will be a big key for the Canucks to increase their position in the standings.

2025–26 Games Against Vancouver

Game 1: December 29, 7:00 pm PT @ Climate Pledge Arena

Game 2: January 2, 7:30 pm PT @ Rogers Arena

Game 3: February 28, 7:00 pm PT @ Climate Pledge Arena

Game 4: March 14, 7:00 pm PT @ Rogers Arena

