Report: Former Canucks Forward Ryan Kesler Charged With Fourth-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Ryan Kesler has been charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to a report from "The Athletic", Kesler, "has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree." In response to the charge, Kesler has pleaded not guilty.

As per the report, charges were filed on October 23. The incident occurred on January 1, with Kesler's next court appearance scheduled for November 6. "The Athletic's" report also mentions that Kesler was booked and posted $50,000 bond.

In a statement to "The Athletic", Kesler's lawyer, Robert Morad, wrote, "Ryan emphatically denies the allegations and is completely innocent of the charges. The charges are baseless and he is prepared to fight them vigorously in court. As the legal process begins, we ask for respect for his privacy and for the integrity of the judicial system. We are confident, when all the facts and circumstances are presented, that he will be fully exonerated."

At the time of writing, no additional information is available.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

GAME IN PHOTOS: Abbotsford Canucks Drop 2025-26 Home Opener To Ontario Reign

J.T. Miller’s Top 5 Moments As A Canuck

Former Abbotsford Canucks Forward & Calder Cup Champion Signs NHL Deal With The Colorado Avalanche

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.