Vancouver Canucks 2025 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 2

The Vancouver Canucks are currently in Penticton for their annual training camp. Like every year, there are plenty of storylines surrounding the team, which may start to be answered over the next few days. Here is a look at some of the big takeaways from the second day of training camp.

More Physicality On Day Two

One big difference on Day Two was the amount of physicality during drills. As for the most physical drills, those came as players battled for position in front of the net. Some battles got so intense that players ended up in the net, while Conor Garland took a stick to the face, forcing him to leave the practice early.

The high intensity this early is a positive, as it shows that players are taking training camp seriously. It didn't seem to matter who was on the ice as every player showed a willingness to engage physically whenever the drill called for contact. If the Canucks are going to be successful this season, they will need to have a high compete level and play with a physical edge in order to wear down opponents.

Cootes Continues To Stand Out

For the second straight day, Braeden Cootes stood out from the crowd. The 2025 first-rounder was once again on a line with Kiefer Sherwood and Arshdeep Bains and did not look out of place. Overall, Cootes' passing looked sharp, while his ability to read the play and react was noticeable throughout practice.

Coote's willingness to engage physically was also on full display. He was able to win board battles against established NHLers and held his own during position battles. Ultimately, it was another successful day for Cootes, who has come to camp in search of an NHL job.

Plenty Of Puck Movement Drill

The Canucks spent a lot of their practices on Friday working on quick puck movement. This include quick passes from defenders to forwards, as well as movement during breakouts. Based on the first two days of training camp, it appears that quick transitions will be a key part of Vancouver's game plan this season, which also includes more activation from the defence.

If the Canucks are going to play this high-tempo type of offence, they need to ensure that all players are on the same page. There is some risk involved, as a turnover could lead to an odd-man rush the other way. That being said, if Vancouver can play this style effectively, it will make them one of the most exciting teams in the NHL to watch this season.

Vancouver Canucks 2025 Training Camp Schedule:

Saturday, September 20: Doors Open @ 9:00 am, Scrimmage @ Noon

Sunday, September 21: Doors Open @ 8:30 am, On Ice 9:30 am To 11:00 am

