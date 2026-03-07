Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Trade Deadline Recap

The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is offically in the books. While the Vancouver Canucks were not the busiest team, Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin were able to pull off five trades and a waiver claim over the past week. Here is a look at what the Canucks trade deadline looked like.
Vancouver's first move of trade deadline week involved sending defenceman Tyler Myers to the Dallas Stars. In exchange, the Canucks recieved a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 fourth-round pick. Vancouver also retained 50% of Myers' contract, which expires after the 2026-27 season and carries an AAV of $3 million.
Overall, this was a decent trade for both the Canucks and player. The organization recieved two draft picks that will help with the rebuild while Myers gets a shot at a Stanley Cup. While parting with Myers was no doubt a difficult decision, it was one that should help the organizaiton in the future.
A day after the Myers move, Vancouver traded defenceman Jett Woo to the San Jose Sharks for defenceman Jack Thompson. Both players are currently in the AHL, but do have NHL contracts. Woo and Thompson have already reported to their new AHL teams.
Woo played 293 games for the organization in the AHL. He was part of the 2025 Calder Cup Championship and ranks second all-time in games played for the Abbotsford Canucks. As for Thompson, he is a 23-year-old right-shot defender who has played 203 AHL games along with 34 at the NHL level.
The biggest trade deadline move for the Canucks was trading forward Conor Garland to the Columbus Blue Jackets. In exchange for Garland, Vancouver recieved a 2028 second-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick. Like the Myers trade, the Canucks were able to trade a player with term as Garand has a six-year extension that is set to kick in after the season.
Moving Garland before July 1 was cruical as his new deal had a no-movement clause for the first three years of the contract. The 29-year-old played a signifcant role for the organiaztion over the past five seasons as he recorded 221 points in 371 games. Vancouver also did not retain on his current or future contract, which opens up $6 million per season for the next six years.
The Canucks did acquire one player on deadline day as they claimed forward Curtis Douglas off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 26-year-old is listed at 6'9", 243 lbs, and is not afraid to play a physical game. Douglas has already dropped the gloves eight times this season and is up to 26 regular-season fights over the last three years.
Bringing in Douglas is a low-risk, high-reward move. He adds some toughness to the lineup and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The hope is that Douglas can be an enforcer, which is something Vancouver has not had in their lineup all season.
On deadline day, the Canucks were able to find a buyer for forward Lukas Reichel. The 2026 Olympian was traded to the Boston Bruins in exhange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Reichel was acquired earlier this season from the Chicago Blackhawks, where he was traded for a fourth-round pick in 2027.
Reichel's tenure with Vancouver was difficult to watch. He played 14 games with the Canucks before being assigned to the AHL. Reichel's best moments with the organization argubaly came during the 2026 Winter Olympics as he scored two goals and recorded three points in five games for Germany.
The final move of the deadline involved trading center David Kämpf to the Washington Captials. In return, Vancouver acquired a sixth-round pick in 2026. Kämpf was signed by the Canucks in November after he was bought out by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Getting an asset back for Kämpf should be seen as a win for Vancouver. He was an unrestricted free agent and brought back some form of value that may help the organization in the future. Yes, it was a sixth-round pick, but if scouted properly, that prospect could turn into an NHL player one day.
Ultimatley, Vancouver had an average deadline. While they added draft captial to the organization, they also failed to move two unrestricted free agents in Teddy Blueger and Evander Kane. As for a letter grade, the Canucks recieve a C+ for their work at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.
