Vancouver Canucks Announce 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster

The Vancouver Canucks have announced their roster for the 2025 Prospects Showcase against the Seattle Kraken. This year's roster is made up of 23 players, which includes top prospects Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Braeden Cootes and Tom Willander. The Prospect Showcase will take place on September 13th with a game in Everett starting at 6:00 pm PT and September 14th with a game in Seattle beginning at 4:00 pm PT.

Vancouver Canucks 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster:

Forwards:

Vilmer Alrkisson

Ben Berard

Josh Bloom

Braeden Cootes

Gabriel Chairot

Kieren Dervin

Jackson Kunz

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Aaron Obobaifo (camp invite)

Jakob Oreskovic (camp invite)

Riley Patterson

Nick Poisson (camp invite)

Cooper Walker

Defence:

Parker Alcos

Joe Arntsen

Kirill Kudryavtsev

Sawyer Mynio

Elias Pettersson

Zach Sandhu (camp invite)

Xander Velliaris (camp invite)

Tom Willander

Goaltenders:

Aku Koskenvuo

Aleksi Medvedev

