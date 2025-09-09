    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Announce 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Sep 9, 2025, 19:33
    The Vancouver Canucks have announced their roster for the 2025 Prospects Showcase against the Seattle Kraken. This year's roster is made up of 23 players, which includes top prospects Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Braeden Cootes and Tom Willander. The Prospect Showcase will take place on September 13th with a game in Everett starting at 6:00 pm PT and September 14th with a game in Seattle beginning at 4:00 pm PT.

    Vancouver Canucks 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster:

    Forwards:

    Vilmer Alrkisson
    Ben Berard
    Josh Bloom
    Braeden Cootes
    Gabriel Chairot
    Kieren Dervin
    Jackson Kunz
    Jonathan Lekkerimäki
    Aaron Obobaifo (camp invite)
    Jakob Oreskovic (camp invite)
    Riley Patterson
    Nick Poisson (camp invite)
    Cooper Walker

    Defence:

    Parker Alcos
    Joe Arntsen
    Kirill Kudryavtsev
    Sawyer Mynio
    Elias Pettersson
    Zach Sandhu (camp invite)
    Xander Velliaris (camp invite)
    Tom Willander

    Goaltenders:

    Aku Koskenvuo
    Aleksi Medvedev

