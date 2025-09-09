Vancouver Canucks Announce 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster

The Vancouver Canucks have announced their roster for the 2025 Prospects Showcase against the Seattle Kraken. This year's roster is made up of 23 players, which includes top prospects Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Braeden Cootes and Tom Willander. The Prospect Showcase will take place on September 13th with a game in Everett starting at 6:00 pm PT and September 14th with a game in Seattle beginning at 4:00 pm PT.
Forwards:
Vilmer Alrkisson
Ben Berard
Josh Bloom
Braeden Cootes
Gabriel Chairot
Kieren Dervin
Jackson Kunz
Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Aaron Obobaifo (camp invite)
Jakob Oreskovic (camp invite)
Riley Patterson
Nick Poisson (camp invite)
Cooper Walker
Defence:
Parker Alcos
Joe Arntsen
Kirill Kudryavtsev
Sawyer Mynio
Elias Pettersson
Zach Sandhu (camp invite)
Xander Velliaris (camp invite)
Tom Willander
Goaltenders:
Aku Koskenvuo
Aleksi Medvedev
