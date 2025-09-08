"We Got To Make Sure That We're Ready To Go.": Brock Boeser Speaks Ahead Of Canucks 2025-26 Training Camp

The biggest move the Vancouver Canucks made during the 2025 off-season was re-signing Brock Boeser. The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with the Canucks and was signed to a seven year, $50,750,000 extension on July 1. With the off-season now complete, Boeser and his teammates are ready to get going on what everyone hopes will be a more successful year.

While Boeser did sign an extension, the process was anything but easy. In fact, it was surprising when the deal was announced, as many believed he would be playing for another team next year. As Boeser explains, he is happy that the process is complete and ready to move forward with the organization.

"Yeah, for sure, said Boeser. "Obviously, it was a very stressful time, and I'm just happy that it's over and done with, and I can just focus on playing hockey. I said that I want to be here from the start, so I'm super excited, and I'm really happy I can just focus on hockey now."

It is fair to say that the 2024-25 season was one of the more disappointing of the past decade. From injuries to a feud between teammates, Vancouver fell apart which cost the team a place in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. While there were some positives late in the year, Boeser is ready to move on as he is focused on next season.

"We got to put in the mirror. There's some positives to build on. But I think we have such a great group of guys. I think we come together as one, work together, and push each other every day. I think we always talk about how the start's important, so I think that starts day one of camp, a week from Wednesday. So we got to make sure that we're ready to go."

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Predicting The Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Opening Night Defensive Pairings

Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Milestones Preview: Jake DeBrusk

The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks Mailbag: Vibes, Räty & More

On top of re-signing Boeser, the Canucks also extended Conor Garland and Thatcher Demko this off-season. Overall, Vancouver is bringing an almost identical roster, which shows that GM Patrik Allvin and his staff have some faith in the players. As Boeser explained, he is excited to have his teammates back and looks forward to working with the new coaching staff.

"It means a lot. I think we were right on the cusp there last year after everything, but like I said, we got to move on, and we got to focus on this year and focus on making sure that we mesh well together. Obviously, we have a lot of new coaches, so we got to communicate well with them and and figure things out as we go."

As for the 2025-26 season, the Canucks have built a solid roster that should compete for a playoff spot. If Demko and Lankinen stay healthy, Vancouver has one of the best goaltending tandems in the league, while their defence has plenty of depth. According to Boeser, the next step is resparking the offence, which ranked 31st in shots last year.

"I think we have a lot of good parts to our team. We have a lot of strong foundations with the goalies and the defence, and obviously, we talk about our offence from last season wasn't that good, so we obviously need to be better. I think that's a key focus. But I think we just got to make sure that we're moving on from last season and focusing on the season, making sure it's a fresh start."

Based on Boeser's comments, it is clear that he and his teammates have already moved on from last season. This is a significant positive as the Canucks can not afford to have a similar campaign this year. While the regular season is still a month away, Boeser sounds motivated and focused on helping Vancouver get back to the playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.