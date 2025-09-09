Predicting The Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Opening Night Special Teams Units

The Vancouver Canucks are a month away from the start of the 2025-26 regular season. After missing the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, expectations are high heading into the year. While special teams units constantly change throughout a season, here is a prediction of how the Canucks could line up on opening night.

Power Play:

Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Jake DeBrusk, Evander Kane

Vancouver will most likely stack their first power play unit heading into the season. Quinn Hughes will once again be the quarterback, while Pettersson will line up on the right flank. As for the left flank, that should be filled by Brock Boeser, who played in that position early in his Canucks career.

As for the net front, that role goes to Evander Kane, who can both retrieve pucks and win position battles in front. That leaves Jake DeBrusk in the slot to deflect shots from the point. Ultimately, this unit should take up the majority of power play time and will be relied upon to provide constant offence all year.

Filip Hronek, Filip Chytil, Conor Garland, Kiefer Sherwood, Linus Karlsson

The power play quarterback on the second unit should once again be Filip Hronek, who will be launching slap shots from the points. As for the flanks, the right flank will be controlled by Filip Chytil, while Conor Garland will be on the left flank. Both Chytil and Garland can carry the puck, which should help with zone entries and overall movement within the zone.

As for in front of the net, the slot position will be where Kiefer Sherwood is found. He has an underrated shot, which could become very dangerous when released from the slot. Lastly, Linus Karlsson would be the net front presence as he can provide screens and can score from in tight.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

"We Got To Make Sure That We're Ready To Go.": Brock Boeser Speaks Ahead Of Canucks 2025-26 Training Camp

Predicting The Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Opening Night Defensive Pairings

Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Milestones Preview: Jake DeBrusk

Penalty Kill:

Teddy Blueger, Kiefer Sherwood, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers

As Teddy Blueger is Vancouver's top penalty-killing forward, he will most likely be on the first unit once again. As for his linemate, the best option would be Kiefer Sherwood, who has shown he can be successful at killing penalties in the NHL. While the duo did not play a ton together shorthanded last season, they should be able to provide efficient penalty killing in 2025-26.

Switching over to defence, Tyler Myers and Marcus Pettersson should see plenty of time together on the penalty kill next year. The duo played 30:34 shorthanded last season and were only on the ice for three goals against. Unless either one is in the box, they will most likely be the first pair over the boards when a penalty occurs.

Elias Pettersson, Drew O'Connor, Elias Pettersson, Derek Forbort

How Vancouver manages their second penalty killing unit will be something to watch at the start of the season. Based on their current roster, the duo that makes the most sense is Pettersson at center with O'Connor on the wing. Both have had success on the penalty kill in the past and have enough speed not just to get to loose pucks, but to clear the zone constantly.

As for the defence, defender Elias Pettersson and Derek Forbort make the most sense. The duo will most likely play together at even strength, which could help with communication while shorthanded. Overall, this duo has a lot of potential and should see plenty of time together next year.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.