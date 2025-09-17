All Vancouver Canucks Forwards And How Likely They Are To Make The Team Out Of 2025 Training Camp

The Vancouver Canucks’ 2025 Training Camp is only a day away. As it stands, parts of the roster are virtual locks, while some positions could switch depending on how some players perform. Yesterday, we looked at all defencemen in the Canucks organization and what their likelihood is of making the team’s opening night roster. Today, let’s look at the Canucks’ forward group and who could start the season with Vancouver.

100% Making The Team, No Arguments

Elias Pettersson

There’s no doubt that Pettersson is making the opening night roster, despite many being unimpressed with his performance in 2024–25. Many coaches, players, and members of management have noted the improvements Pettersson has made during the off-season. Whether he makes the team or not isn’t the question — it’s whether he can return to his 100-point form in 2025–26.

Making the team?: Of course.

Brock Boeser

Three months ago, there weren’t many people who would have thought Boeser would be back on the Canucks’ roster come 2025–26. However, a sudden twist on the first day of free agency resulted in the longtime Canucks winger returning to Vancouver for seven more seasons. As one of the Canucks’ top wingers — if not their current best — he’ll be a lock to make the team for more years to come.

Making the team?: Without a doubt.

Jake DeBrusk

The questions surrounding DeBrusk are more-so whose line he’ll end up playing on. Consistent but occasionally streaky, DeBrusk will be in the Canucks’ top-six, though who he’ll play with remains a mystery.

Making the team?: Absolutely.

Conor Garland

There aren’t many boxes that remain unchecked with Garland. Power play presence, efficient penalty killing, never-ending hustle even during the dying seconds of a game — he’s got it all.

Making the team?: I’m running out of different ways to say “yes,” but yes.

Filip Chytil

Injuries have been a big issue for Chytil throughout his career, with concussion symptoms being the reason his 2024–25 season ended early. However, when healthy and hustling, Chytil brings speed and dangerous rushing to this team, as shown in his Canucks debut back in February.

Making the team?: Yes.

Evander Kane

Adding Kane to the Canucks’ lineup could go one of a few ways. If he utilizes his scoring ability and mean streak effectively, he’ll pack a big punch as part of the team’s top-six.

Making the team?: Yes.

Teddy Blueger

Trade rumours surrounded Blueger during the off-season after Dakota Joshua was traded back in July. Blueger is entering the last year of his current contract, but has provided the Canucks with a great bottom-six centre presence. With the centre depth chart currently up in the air, he’ll be leaned on lots this year.

Making the team?: Yes.

Kiefer Sherwood

The NHL hits leader may not make as many hits this season, but he’ll still be as effective as he was last year.

Making the team?: Yes.

Drew O’Connor

Speed, forecheck, and hustle. O’Connor will be a staple on the bottom-six as a gritty, driven winger.

Making the team?: Yes.

Likely — But Needs To Earn His Spot To Do So

Nils Höglander

I’m as big a Höglander fan as anyone, but many were left disappointed after his 2024–25 season. However, his play did start to pick up towards the end of the year, which shows some promising signs for the upcoming year. While he will definitely make the roster, there are many younger players who are also gunning for permanent spots in Vancouver’s lineup for the regular season.

Making the team?: Yes.

Contenders For The Final Spot/13th Forwards

Aatu Räty

Like Elias Pettersson (D), Räty made a good impression on the team during their 2024 Training Camp as well as in the games he played last year. He made a particularly positive impression in the faceoff dot, so much so that many have penciled him in as the fourth member of the Canucks’ centre depth chart for 2025–26. This season is the best opportunity for Räty to prove himself at the NHL level.

Making the team?: Yes.

Linus Karlsson

Karlsson spent a decent amount of time with the Canucks during the regular season, carving out a role as a strong netfront presence by the end of the year. However, he shone brightest during the Calder Cup Playoffs, finishing the AHL postseason as the league’s top scorer and averaging over a point per game. There’s one open winger spot on the Canucks’ lineup, and right now, it seems like Karlsson’s to lose.

Making the team?: Most likely, but ultimately depends on training camp.

Vitali Kravtsov

Kravtsov enters the 2025–26 season with a lot of pressure on his shoulders, as it’s likely that this could be his last shot at the NHL. The forward had a solid season in the KHL last year, putting up 27 goals and 31 assists in 66 games. One interesting thing that could help Kravtsov’s case for a roster spot is his previous history with fellow former New York Ranger Chytil, with whom he put together an xGF of 59.09%.

Making the team?: Will battle for the final spot on the wing. May not earn it directly out of training camp, but could likely be seen there or even in the top-six throughout the season.

Nils Åman

Åman has been a steady call-up since joining the team in 2022. His ability to play both centre and wing adds to his value as a forward, and will be even more of an asset with the team currently questioning who their final centre will be. With that being said, the centre opportunity is likely to fall to Räty instead of Åman, leaving the latter in the same position he has taken with Vancouver in the past.

Making the team?: Will dress at various points in the season, but not opening night.

MacKenzie MacEachern

A depth free agent signing, MacEachern has five seasons of NHL experience under his belt, but has mostly played in the AHL. This makes him a good candidate to serve as the team’s 13th forward, as he can provide solid depth and consistent play in the event of injury.

Making the team?: Could serve as the 13th forward on opening night or at various points throughout the season, but may lose out to another player.

Joe LaBate

The former Canuck is in the same position as MacEachern, though he’s a year older and can double as both a centre and left wing. Because of this, he seems like the optimal choice to serve as the 13th forward or even centre the third or fourth line if he impresses during training camp.

Making the team?: Yes, but not in a full-time role.

Make The Push, But Ultimately Come Up Short

Max Sasson

Sasson has played well as a Canuck. During his time in the NHL, he has provided a steady presence in the team’s bottom six, and could be seen as ready to take things to the next level. However, with such a deep cast of forwards heading into 2025–26, Sasson may be squeezed out of his spot in the lineup.

Making the team?: Not out of training camp, but will be seen throughout the season.

Arshdeep Bains

Same as Sasson, Bains has filled the role he’s been given every time he has been called up to the NHL. With so many other forwards to choose from, as well as a prioritization on centre depth, he’ll end up sticking in Abbotsford for the time being.

Making the team?: Likely to be called up at various points during the season, but not at the start of the year.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

2024–25 was Lekkerimäki’s first full season in North America, during which he played solidly. Had the Canucks not had so many issues with injuries throughout the year, Lekkerimäki may not have been called up so early. He had a good showing during the Prospects Showcase, but does still have some room to grow. To help his development remain consistent, he should stay in Abbotsford for the majority of the season.

Making the team?: Not out of training camp.

Ty Mueller

Mueller crushed his rookie season with Abbotsford, participating in the AHL All-Star Challenge and earning the trust of head coach Manny Malhotra. He could make a good push for an NHL roster spot during training camp, but will ultimately be sent down to Abbotsford and given more minutes there.

Making the team?: Unlikely, but could be one of the final roster cuts.

Vilmer Alriksson

For a while now, Alriksson has been one of the Canucks’ most intriguing prospects. The 6’6 forward was one of the team’s most impressive players during the 2025 Prospects Showcase and will likely bring this skill and mobility to training camp. While he won’t make the Canucks right off the bat, he’ll lock down a good position in Abbotsford and have a solid rookie season in the AHL.

Making the team?: Not this year.

Likely To Remain With Another Team

Chase Stillman

A new face to the Canucks organization, Stillman, brother of former Canuck Riley, will most likely start his season with Abbotsford. However, given some time to adjust to Malhotra’s systems, he could earn himself a call-up during the regular season and even make his NHL debut.

Making the team?: Not right off the bat.

Danila Klimovich

Klimovich is in an interesting situation heading into this season, as he has yet to make the NHL and is still on his entry-level contract. While his scoring prowess has grown more prominent, he still struggles with consistency and will look to improve on this in 2025–26.

Making the team?: Unlikely.

Anri Ravinskis

The 2025–26 season will be Ravinskis’ first in North America. He’ll look to put together a solid season with Abbotsford and potentially earn a call-up throughout the year.

Making the team?: Unlikely

Braeden Cootes

Given the fact that Cootes was only drafted this year, the best move for his development is for him to spend another year in the WHL. With that being said, Vancouver has already signed him to his entry-level contract, so in the event that the Canucks organization wants to take a better look at him at the end of the Thunderbirds’ season, he could make the jump to Abbotsford for a game or two.

Making the team?: Highly unlikely.

Josh Bloom

Bloom has only spent a handful of games with Abbotsford during his pro career, as he managed to get more minutes with Vancouver’s ECHL affiliate, the Kalamazoo Wings. This year will be a big one for him as he looks to cement himself in a full-time position with Abbotsford.

Making the team?: Unlikely.

