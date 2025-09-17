Vancouver Canucks 2025 Training Camp Questions: Which AHLers Have The Most To Gain With A Strong Performance?

Hockey is officially back as the Vancouver Canucks are about to begin their 2025 Training Camp. This year's training camp will take place in Penticton from September 18-21. Overall, there are many questions heading into training camp, including which players from last year's Abbotsford Canucks have the most to gain with a strong performance.

With plenty of talent in the AHL, there will be some fights for roster spots both in Abbotsford and Vancouver. There will also be some internal competition to determine which players get called up if injuries occur at the NHL level. While a strong training camp doesn't guarantee a call-up during the year, it can help leave a lasting positive impression with both Canucks management and the coaching staff.

Arshdeep Bains

Arshdeep Bains is at the point in his career where he needs to establish himself as a full-time NHLer. The 24-year-old has already played 21 NHL games, but hasn't been able to produce enough to justify a permanent spot in the bottom-six. After playing a key role in helping Abbotsford claim the 2025 Calder Cup, the hope is that Bains has developed to the point where he can be a reliable third or fourth liner in the NHL.

The big question for Bains is if he has rounded out his game enough to be an efficient bottom-six player at the NHL level. This includes getting in on the forecheck, playing a physical game and being defensively responsible on a consistent basis. If Bains comes into camp and can prove he is very difficult to play against, it could help his chances of landing a spot on the opening night roster.

Max Sasson

Max Sasson has proven to be a free agent steal for Vancouver over the past few seasons. The 25-year-old played 29 games with the Canucks before becoming a key piece in Abbotsford's championship run. A versatile player who can play on the wing or at center, Sasson will be in the conversation for a spot on the fourth line this year.

Sasson is the perfect example of a player whom coaches love. He has continued to develop since leaving the NCAA and, in just his second full season with the organization, was wearing a letter in the AHL. While Sasson will most likely start the year in the AHL, a strong camp could mean he is back in Vancouver sooner rather than later.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

The 2025-26 season is a massive one for Jonathan Lekkerimäki. Not only does he need to dominate the AHL, but he also needs to impress Adam Foote and the Canucks staff so they have confidence to play him in the top six once he is called up. It is clear that Lekkerimäki is a skilled player; now he needs to demonstrate that he can have success at the pro level.

Who Lekkerimäki will be partnered with at camp will be something to keep an eye on. While his line placement isn't a direct indicator of where he will start the year, it does give insight into what management and the coaching staff are at least thinking. Regardless of who his linemates are, Lekkerimäki needs to make an impact both on and off the ice while in Penticton.

Victor Mancini

How Vancouver manages Victor Mancini this year will be intriguing. The Canucks could send him back to the AHL to play 20+ minutes a night, or keep him on the roster as a seventh defenceman who can jump into the lineup when an injury hits. With Mancini still waiver-eligible, the most likely option is another season with Abbotsford despite the fact that he looks ready to play third-pair minutes in the NHL at least.

Ultimately, Mancini will be battling with Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Kirill Kudryavtsev and Tom Willander during training camp and the pre-season. The winner will get the seventh defenceman spot in the NHL, while the other three will start the season in the AHL unless injuries occur. Overall, the battle for the seventh defenceman spot will be intriguing with Mancini being one of the favourites to land it heading into training camp.

2025 Training Camp Schedule:

Thursday, September 18, Doors Open 9:00 am

Friday, September 19, Doors Open 9:00 am

Saturday, September 20, Doors Open 9:00 am, Scrimmage TBA

Sunday, September 21, Doors Open 8:30 am

