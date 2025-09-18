Vancouver Canucks Day 1 2025 Training Camp Groupings Reveal Potential Line Combinations

The Vancouver Canucks have kicked off their 2025 Training Camp. Over the next few days, close to 60 players will hit the ice in Penticton, with goals of making a strong first impression ahead of the 2025-26 season. Ultimately, the weekend should feature plenty of battles and storylines heading into the pre-season.

One question that will start to be answered is potential line combinations. Ahead of Day 1, the Canucks released their groupings, which shows what the forward lines could look like once the season starts. This includes Jake DeBrusk with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser as well as Evander Kane with Filip Chytil and Conor Garland.

Other potential lines based on the groups could be Drew O'Connor with Teddy Blueger and Nils Höglander as well as Linus Karlsson with Aatu Räty and Kiefer Sherwood. As for potential defence groups, Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek could be together while Marcus Pettersson and Tyler Myers will feature in the same group. Vancouver will also split their starting goaltenders as Thatcher Demko is in Group A, while Kevin Lankinen is in Group B.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Reveal First Six Projected Players For Pre-Season Game In Abbotsford Versus The Calgary Flames

Quinn Hughes' Future Remains A Significant Talking Point During Vancouver Canucks' 2025-26 Season-Opening Media Availability

Vancouver Canucks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

The Canucks kick off their 2025 Training Camp on September 18 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The event will run until September 21, with a scrimmage planned for September 20. Once training camp is over, a portion of the team will kick off the 2025 pre-season against the Seattle Kraken on September 21.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.