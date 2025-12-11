BC-Based Betting Site Releases Odds On Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes' Future Team

The next few months could be franchise-altering for the Vancouver Canucks. Based on reports, a Quinn Hughes trade seems inevitable, with teams around the league linked to the former Norris Trophy winner. While it is unknown when the trade may happen, most reports indicate that Hughes will eventually be wearing a different jersey.

The Hughes trade speculation has reached the point where betting sites are starting to notice. PlayNow Sports, which is the official sports betting partner of the Canucks, has already released odds on who Hughes will play for in the future. 13 teams are listed, while betters can also select the field if they would like.

*Note: All betting lines are as of December 11, 2025, at 2 pm PT. This article is not intended to be betting advice, but rather provides information on what bets are available.

Quinn Hughes Team on March 7th, 2026:

Detroit Red Wings- 2.50

New Jersey Devils- 3.50

Philadelphia Flyers- 5.00

Washington Capitals- 7.00

Vancouver Canucks- 10.00

Carolina Hurricanes- 11.00

New York Rangers- 12.00

Any Other Team- 13.00

Chicago Blackhawks- 25.00

Vegas Golden Knights- 50.00

Toronto Maple Leafs- 68.00

Colorado Avalanche- 100

Edmonton Oilers- 251

Florida Panthers- 500

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Why The Canucks Should Target Nico Hischier In A Potential Quinn Hughes Trade

How A Decision By Jim Benning In 2021 Is Impacting The Vancouver Canucks In 2025

'They Can Hear It': Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Addresses Recent Quinn Hughes Trade Rumours

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.