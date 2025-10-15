"We Need Every Point We Can Get, And It's Gonna Be A Battle.": Canucks Jake DeBrusk Discusses Importance Of Upcoming Five-Game Road Trip

The Vancouver Canucks have had a tough start to the 2025-26 season. After three games, they are 1-2-0 and have been outscored eight to three in their last two games. The slow start has already led fans in the market to hit the panic button, as there were high expectations for this Canucks team heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

As for the players, they understand the angst among the fan base after only winning one of three starts. That includes Jake DeBrusk, who has started the year with two assists and six shots on goal. In speaking with The Hockey News, DeBrusk acknowledged that the team needs to be better and can't squander opportunities to collect points early in the season.

"I think that there's lots to improve on," said DeBrusk. "I think that obviously, the start of the year, everyone's super excited, and it's a little sloppier type of game for both sides. I think that there's some things that you learn and some things that you try to build on. It's easy to say that you can keep saying the right things, but after a game like (St. Louis), all everybody has to talk about is the first three games. You know, there's 79 left. But we need to get those points. Last year bit us in the you know what. Those points came back to bite us. So this group understands that. It feels a little bit more urgent to get back in the win column. But everything can change in a week. Look what just happened last week. It was all highs and lows. It's almost a marathon. We got a game tomorrow against Dallas, and we've got to win that game."

Playing in a Canadian market like Vancouver is not an easy task. With such a passionate fan base, top players are often under more scrutiny than in other places, especially when the team is struggling. As DeBrusk explained, he loves playing in front of a passionate fanbase even if it comes with plenty of criticism from the online community.

"I think that, especially the guys who have been here for a while, know how to deal with it. Being in the league for a while, in Boston, kind of a hot button topic there, too. I understand it as well. That's what you want to play in front of. It sounds weird, but you want to play in front of people that care and people that know the game. There's obviously trolls and different things out there, but then at the same point, they'll be the people that praise you when you do well. So you can't take it too personal. But we feel it in this room. I think everyone can agree. They know where their games at in terms of personally, and obviously the coaching staff in the video. I look at that, and I think that the market itself is something that you want to play in front of. I think that's something. That's why I signed here. Honestly, I knew that. Trust me, I knew last year. When I didn't score in what, 10 or 12 games, I knew I was probably getting worked out there, and rightfully so. It is what it is. But then, as soon as things go well, it switches around. And it's about finding consistency. I think the fans appreciate hard work. You look at people that guys like, Woody (Kiefer Sherwood), Gars (Conor Garland), like our guys that show they're working hard. I think that I've always been told that. I find, if you work your hardest, what can they really complain about?"

As the Canucks work on finding their game, they will be in for a tough nine days as Vancouver hits the road for five straight. The road trip includes a back-to-back as well as a 1 pm ET start. DeBrusk views these next five games as an opportunity for the team to get back on track and pick up some crucial points in the standings.

"It's massive. Even just some of the younger guys. Getting closer, just people in general. You go to dinners and things like that. We're on the road. We're gonna get second change, and it's tough. It's not an easy road trip by any means. Points are up for grabs, and we got string along so wins. So road trips are always fun when you're winning. That's for sure. It's a little bit different when things go a little bit south. I always like going on the road at the beginning of the year, funny enough. Just to see and meet new people. But it's not going to be easy sledding. We need every point we can get, and it's gonna be a battle."

The Vancouver Canucks have kicked off their 2025 Training Camp in Penticton. Among the almost 60 players in attendance is Jake DeBrusk, who is looking to build off a 28-goal campaign from last season. The 28-year-old will get plenty of opportunities to set new career highs in 2025-26, as he is projected to play on Vancouver's first line, as well as on the power play.

Keeping level emotions will also be key for Vancouver this season. As mentioned, the Canucks play in one of the most passionate fan bases across the league, which comes with plenty of noise from outside the locker room. As DeBrusk explained, staying even-keeled throughout the year is crucial as it gives Vancouver the best chance to have a successful season.

"Everyone has their own personal expectations. I think being around last year, you get to understand guys a little bit more. Even the younger guys. Some guys have played a couple games, you have a more of an idea of who the person is. You can understand how they're feeling or how they're reacting. And it's not necessarily about feelings or anything like that. We're humans. We lose a game, it's on our shoulders. We feel it. And it's the same thing as a win. A win, you feel good. You've got to check yourself a little bit. I think we've got a pretty good group of some older veterans that know how to keep everything kind of the same no matter what. Whether that's blocking out the noise or bringing the noise in, it depends on what's going on in the year. I look at it as it's not that hard to do when you're just trying to get into your groove of the game, getting your new systems and trying to find your game. It's so early. I know it's three games, but it's not even a week in, and it feels like that for some of us. Obviously, that's something that needs to change. That's what a good road trip will do for us. You get back to the basics of going on the plane and get to the hotel. You get back in your groove a little bit. Same thing at home, too. So the amount of games we're playing, I think we'll be a better read on what this team is and what this team needs to do."

Just like DeBrusk pointed out, this upcoming road trip could completely change the narrative surrounding the Canucks. That being said, it could also push the temperature up another level if Vancouver continues to struggle scoring. Ultimately, there next five games will be intriguing to watch as the Canucks look to get back on track early in the 2025-26 season.

