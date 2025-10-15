Canucks In-Arena Video Pays Tribute To Past, Present, And Future Fans In Space-Themed Adventure

Note: This article includes spoilers to this year’s in-arena pre-game video.

When a team’s history spans 55 years, they’re bound to have fans from various eras. Older fans may find it harder to connect with the new players of today. Newer fans may find it hard to remember the storied history of the past. But in Canucks: Mission Home, this year’s in-arena pre-game video, one thing is made certain — Vancouver Canucks fans of any era never fly alone.

Director Mike Pohorly and the Canucks hit this concept out of the park — or should I say into outer space — with this year’s video. Canucks: Mission Home utilizes the dynamic setting of outer space to fight their opponents and protect their home planet thanks to the power of fans from every era across the world. There’s a subtle nod to virtually every era of Canucks history, from the flying-V spacecraft formation to the adorable robot named Juice. Pohorly and his team weave the nostalgia of Canucks history with the futuristic atmosphere of spacecrafts in orbit.

A group of young Canucks fans playing hockey outside notice a looming aircraft in the background sporting the opposing team of that night’s logo. This is the signal that Juice picks up from earth, alerting the command centre team of actor and producer Justin Hartley and former Canucks goaltender Kirk McLean. This call for help makes it clear that Vancouver needs their team back — and now it’s time for them to head home.

A smoke machine billowing from behind an elaborately-designed hallway fogs up the screen as the players enter, gazes stern and helmets tucked under their arms as words of encouragement flood over the images. “We never fly alone,” Hartley says into the microphone before each player is loaded into their respective aircrafts. Small touches to the video help the fanbase connect with the players even more, from Jake DeBrusk claiming that it’s time for “the Kesler run,” to Brock Boeser pinning a photo of his dogs Coolie and Milo to the inside of his dashboard.

It’s startling how Pohorly and his crew are able to transport viewers into a completely different world using only one studio and three main sets. Each brings an added layer of depth to the video, but none more-so than the life-sized spacecraft featured in players’ individual shots. Close-ups and blaring lights flashing from different sides of the dark studio create the fast-paced atmosphere of a Top-Gun-esque outer space dogfight without even requiring the spacecraft to move.

As impressive as the space-themed setting appears on-screen, the moment of most emotional impact is blended in through the blasting rockets and shooting stars. With the fans serenading the team with “go Canucks go” in the background, images of the franchise’s biggest moments flash through the players’ minds as they hit light-speed. Ed Jovanovski in a black and maroon orca jersey jumps up and down, banging the glass of the penalty box as the next frames of celebration cut to a seeing-eye shot from Markus Näslund. The sound of the goal-horn is relentless, and John Shorthouse’s voice provides the perfect backing track to such a frantic melody. Blue and green jerseys with the names ‘Bieksa,’ ‘Kesler,’ and ‘Higgins’ usher in the next wave of Canucks history.

There’s a faraway quality to the tone of cheers that feels almost as if it’s been lost in the past, dancing through old memories until someone reaches back in and seizes it again. This cry only becomes clearer once the montage turns, flipping from a dashing Trevor Linden in red, black, and yellow, to Boeser in the same colours sending a cross-crease pass to Elias Pettersson with fans screaming with joy behind the glass. White towels wave and fans gaze up in awe as Pettersson, face blurry from the blazing red lights behind him, stares down what’s ahead of him and slams down on the throttle, shattering the enemy’s hold on Canucks nation.

The Canucks’ in-arena video is always a treat to take in, but there’s a special quality about this year’s that feels different from the rest. Perhaps it’s the connection between the past and the present, symbolized in the way McLean calls in the current players, knowing that they have what it takes to restore the former glory of those Stanley Cup Finals teams. Maybe it’s the re-emergence of every Canucks era in the tiny details that have you nudging the person beside you and pointing at the jumbotron.

Some will be quick to point out how the Canucks’ history has been ‘mediocre’ — that this team has yet to win a Stanley Cup in their 55 years of existence. But don’t lie when you say that this tribute to the past, present, and future didn’t leave chills flying up your spine.

