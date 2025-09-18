    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 6

    Hockey, Actually is back from summer break and ready to get started on a brand new hockey season! Join co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos as they join forces to cover this city’s hockey teams — the Vancouver Canucks, PWHL Vancouver, Abbotsford Canucks, and more. 

    Episode six of Hockey, Actually, hits the ground running with Canucks Prospects Showcase and Training Camp content. Izzy and Nicolleta then segue into a discussion on PWHL Vancouver’s identity and some key starting dates for the upcoming season. Finally, they end the episode with some fiery hot takes and news about a big contract extension. 

    0:58 — Canucks Prospects Showcase

    • 2:30 — Riley Patterson
    • 4:40 — Aku Koskenvuo 
    • 7:05 — Aleksei Medvedev 
    • 10:25 — Aaron Obobaifo, Jakob Oreskovic, Nick Poisson (the “invitees line”) 
    • 13:03 — Tom Willander

    14:30 — Canucks Training Camp

    • 16:25 — Forward candidates for the final roster spots
    • 24:48 — The blueline battle and the push for third-pair defencemen 

    31:35 — PWHL New Dates

    • 32:19 — Opinions on November season starts

    34:25 — PWHL Vancouver Identity

    • 34:35 — Were PWHL Vancouver’s jerseys leaked? 
    • 36:10 — The fate of PWHL Vancouver’s name 
    • 39:45 — Vancouver/Seattle name inspiration

    41:15 — PWHL Vancouver Starters

    • 41:20 — Top-line candidates 
    • 43:35 — First defence pairing 
    • 44:45 — Who will be the starting goaltender? 

    46:05 — Hot Takes!

    • 47:15 — PWHL Vancouver hot takes
    • 48:20 — Vancouver Canucks hot takes
    • 50:03 — Abbotsford Canucks hot takes

    50:55 — Manny Malhotra Contract Extension 

    Vancouver Canucks Day 1 2025 Training Camp Groupings Reveal Potential Line Combinations

    Vancouver Canucks Reveal First Six Projected Players For Pre-Season Game In Abbotsford Versus The Calgary Flames

    Quinn Hughes' Future Remains A Significant Talking Point During Vancouver Canucks' 2025-26 Season-Opening Media Availability

    Episode 5

    Episode 4

    Episode 3

    Episode 2

    Episode 1

