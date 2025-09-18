Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 6

Hockey, Actually is back from summer break and ready to get started on a brand new hockey season! Join co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos as they join forces to cover this city’s hockey teams — the Vancouver Canucks, PWHL Vancouver, Abbotsford Canucks, and more.
Episode six of Hockey, Actually, hits the ground running with Canucks Prospects Showcase and Training Camp content. Izzy and Nicolleta then segue into a discussion on PWHL Vancouver’s identity and some key starting dates for the upcoming season. Finally, they end the episode with some fiery hot takes and news about a big contract extension.
Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode six.
0:58 — Canucks Prospects Showcase
14:30 — Canucks Training Camp
31:35 — PWHL New Dates
34:25 — PWHL Vancouver Identity
41:15 — PWHL Vancouver Starters
46:05 — Hot Takes!
50:55 — Manny Malhotra Contract Extension
Watch Episode 6 Here:
