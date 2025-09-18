Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 6

Hockey, Actually is back from summer break and ready to get started on a brand new hockey season! Join co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos as they join forces to cover this city’s hockey teams — the Vancouver Canucks, PWHL Vancouver, Abbotsford Canucks, and more.

Episode six of Hockey, Actually, hits the ground running with Canucks Prospects Showcase and Training Camp content. Izzy and Nicolleta then segue into a discussion on PWHL Vancouver’s identity and some key starting dates for the upcoming season. Finally, they end the episode with some fiery hot takes and news about a big contract extension.

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode six.

0:58 — Canucks Prospects Showcase

2:30 — Riley Patterson

4:40 — Aku Koskenvuo

7:05 — Aleksei Medvedev

10:25 — Aaron Obobaifo, Jakob Oreskovic, Nick Poisson (the “invitees line”)

13:03 — Tom Willander

14:30 — Canucks Training Camp

16:25 — Forward candidates for the final roster spots

24:48 — The blueline battle and the push for third-pair defencemen

31:35 — PWHL New Dates

32:19 — Opinions on November season starts

34:25 — PWHL Vancouver Identity

34:35 — Were PWHL Vancouver’s jerseys leaked?

36:10 — The fate of PWHL Vancouver’s name

39:45 — Vancouver/Seattle name inspiration

41:15 — PWHL Vancouver Starters

41:20 — Top-line candidates

43:35 — First defence pairing

44:45 — Who will be the starting goaltender?

46:05 — Hot Takes!

47:15 — PWHL Vancouver hot takes

48:20 — Vancouver Canucks hot takes

50:03 — Abbotsford Canucks hot takes

50:55 — Manny Malhotra Contract Extension

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Day 1 2025 Training Camp Groupings Reveal Potential Line Combinations

Vancouver Canucks Reveal First Six Projected Players For Pre-Season Game In Abbotsford Versus The Calgary Flames

Quinn Hughes' Future Remains A Significant Talking Point During Vancouver Canucks' 2025-26 Season-Opening Media Availability

Watch Episode 6 Here:

Previous Episodes:

Episode 5

Episode 4

Episode 3

Episode 2

Episode 1

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.