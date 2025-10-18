Vancouver Canucks Set Franchise Record During Recent Victory Over The Chicago Blackhawks

The Vancouver Canucks recent dominance over the Chicago Blackhawks can now be considered historic. With the Canucks' 3-2 shootout victory over the Blackhawks, Vancouver has now won 11 straight against Chicago, dating back to January 31, 2022. The Canucks have also set a new franchise record as their seven straight victories against the Blackhawks on the road surpassed he previous record.

Prior to Friday's win, Vancouver's longest road winning streak against a single opponent was a three-way tie. The Canucks had two separate six-game road winning streaks against the San Jose Sharks, as well as one against Chicago. The two win streaks against San Jose occurred from November 7, 2013, to March 31, 2016 and January 29, 2020, to November 3, 2023.

As for the current 11-game win streak against the Blackhawks, that is tied for the longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history. Vancouver also has 11 game win streaks against the Toronto Maple Leafs (January 10, 2006 to November 2, 2013) and the Sharks (January 18, 2020 to November 20, 2023). The Canucks will have a chance to establish a new franchise record on November 5 when Chicago visits Rogers Arena for the only time this season.

Lastly, Vancouver's 11-game win streak against the Blackhawks is the fourth-longest active win streak against a single opponent in the NHL. The current record is held by the Nashville Predators, who have won 14 straight against San Jose. As for second place, that is held by the Florida Panthers and the Colorado Avalanche, who have both beaten the Sharks 12 times in a row.

The Canucks will play their third game in four straight days on Sunday in an early-morning tilt with the Washington Capitals. Vancouver won their last matchup against the Capitals by a score of 2–1, during which defenceman Elias Pettersson made his NHL debut. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 am PT and will be available on Sportsnet.

