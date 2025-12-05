Vancouver’s First Professional Hockey Triple-Header Hits BC This Weekend

Something special is taking place in BC this weekend — Vancouver’s first professional hockey triple-header. All three of the Vancouver Canucks, Vancouver Goldeneyes, and Abbotsford Canucks will be in action in BC, with puck drop for the Goldeneyes scheduled for 12:00 pm PT and Vancouver and Abbotsford both slated for 7:00 pm PT.

First on the docket for Vancouver’s first hockey triple-header is the Goldeneyes, who will face the New York Sirens in their second home game of the 2025–26 season. One week prior to this match, the Goldeneyes faced the Sirens for the first time in franchise history, losing by a surprising margin of 5–1. This upcoming match, part of the Goldeneyes’ theme nights as ‘Kids Takeover Day’, will begin at 12:00 pm PT at the Pacific Coliseum. Tickets in both the upper bowl and lower bowl are currently priced at $45 lowest.

After the Goldeneyes’ matinee, fans can pick between one of two games. Out in Abbotsford, the AHL Canucks will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game, during which fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to toss onto the ice upon Abbotsford’s first goal. Game-wise, the AHL Canucks will face the Coachella Valley Firebirds, with this being their second game against Coachella Valley after having lost 5–2 to them back in November. Tickets currently start at $38.

Finally, also starting at 7:00 pm PT, the Canucks will face the Minnesota Wild in the second-half of a home back-to-back. The day before this, Vancouver will have played the Utah Mammoth in their first home game since their 5–2 loss to the Calgary Flames on November 23. The last time Vancouver played Minnesota, the Canucks also lost by a score of 5–2, with only Drew O’Connor scoring Vancouver’s two goals. Vancouver’s tickets are the most expensive of these three games, with the cheapest seats in the building going for $90.

The next time all three teams will play on the same day at home isn’t until March 14, with a similar afternoon-evening schedule planned. First, the Goldeneyes will take on the Ottawa Charge at 12:00 pm PT, followed by the Canucks versus the Seattle Kraken and Abbotsford against the Henderson Silver Knights at 7:00 pm PT. There are no more triple-headers for this season after that, though the Canucks and Goldeneyes both play at home on March 21 and April 14.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Adam Foote Provides Injury Updates On Garland, Höglander, Demko & Kane

‘I Just Think Losing Is Obviously The Hardest Part’: Quinn Hughes Speaks On The Canucks’ Recent Struggles

Canucks Recall Defenceman Elias Pettersson And Goaltender Nikita Tolopilo From AHL, Re-Assign Jiří Patera

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.