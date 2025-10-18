What NHL EDGE Says About The Vancouver Canucks Five Games Into The 2025-26 Season

The Vancouver Canucks are officially at the five-game mark of the 2025-26 season. Overall, it has been a mixed bag when it comes to results as Vancouver is 3-2-0 to start the year. As for some team leaders, Brock Boeser, Filip Chytil and Kiefer Sherwood each have three goals, while Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes lead the team with four points.

One good way of evaluating the Canucks start is by using NHL EDGE. Some of the stats kept by the NHL that are available to the public include skater speed, shot location and zone time. Here is a look at where Vancouver ranks as of October 18, 2025.

Starting with shot location, the Canucks rank 17th overall with 36 high-danger shots. As for their best category, that would be mid-ranger shots, which Vancouver has generated 43 of. Lastly, the Canucks have recorded 28 long-range shots, which ranks 14th overall.

As for goal placement, Vancouver ranks fourth in high-danger goals with nine. They also rank 17th in mid-range goals with four but have yet to record a long-range goal. Overall, the Canucks have scored 15 times this season, which ranks tied for 11th in the NHL.

Moving over to zone time, Vancouver's best category is offensive zone time, where their 41.2% ranks 17th. Their second-best category is the defensive zone, where their 42.2% ranks 22nd. As for the natural zone, the Canucks have spent 16.6% of their puck possession around center ice, which ranks 30th in the NHL.

As for speed bursts, Vancouver ranks 23rd overall with four bursts over 22+ MPH. The four players who have hit over 22 MPH are Tyler Myers, Jake DeBrusk, Conor Garland and Max Sasson. Unsurprisingly, Sasson has the fastest clocked speed this season at 22.60 versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Shifting over to shot speed, the Canucks have an average shot speed of 59.75 MPH, which ranks 13th in the NHL. This year's shot speed leader is Quinn Hughes, who fired a shot at 95.04 MPH versus the Dallas Stars. Only Brock has recorded a shot over 90 MPH, which was clocked at 90.33 against the Calgary Flames.

Moving over to individuals, it is not surprising that few have skated more miles than Hughes. So far, he has skated 19.97 miles, which is an average of 9.00 per 60 minutes. Hughes' most logged miles in a game are 4.42, while his top period was measured at 1.55 miles.

Looking at goaltending, Thatcher Demko ranks in the top 10 for both high-danger shots saved and faced. His 29 saves are tied for fifth while his 32 shots faced is tied for eight. Demko also has a save percentage above .900 in each of his three games, which is tied for third in the NHL.

As for Kevin Lankinen, he has faced 20 high-danger shots so far this year. That is the most from any area, with long-range ranking second at 17. Lankinen has also recorded a five-on-five save percentage of over .900 in both his starts, with his .962 against the Blackhawks leading the way.

Lastly, Vancouver does have one league leader according to NHL EDGE. So far this season, Jake DeBrusk has 11 high-danger shots, which is tied with Stars forward Jason Robertson. DeBrusk and Robertson are the only players with double-digit high-danger shots, while six others are tied for third with nine.

