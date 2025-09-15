After A Strong Showing At The 2025 Prospects Showcase, Vancouver Canucks Forward Riley Patterson Could Be In Store For A Monster Year In The OHL

Few players on the Vancouver Canucks had a better 2025 Prospects Showcase than Riley Patterson. The 2024 fourth-round pick recorded a primary assist in Game 1 while also recording a goal and a primary assist in Game 2. Patterson was also able to step up as Vancouver's first-line center after Braeden Cootes left Game 1 with an injury.

After Game 2, Patterson also received some praise from Manny Malhotra, with the Abbotsford Canucks head coach saying, "He did a really good job with those two. Looking at some of the details in his game is really what we were evaluating over the last couple of days. He did a much better job this evening of [being] physical, making sure he was in the right spot at the right time, he was a little more tenacious on pucks and from there he was able to make some good plays between Lekky and Ricky, and then obviously capitalizing on his opportunity down the pipe."

Even though this event was only for prospects, Patterson's ability to be a standout against some of the best in his age group is a positive sign. It is an even bigger accomplishment considering that the Seattle Kraken have one of the deepest prospect pools in the league. Overall, it was the perfect start to the season for Patterson, and a great way to build momentum heading into Canucks Training Camp.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Standouts From Game 2 Of The 2025 Prospects Showcase

Patterson, Obobaifo Headline Vancouver Canucks’ 3–2 Win Against The Seattle Kraken In 2025 Prospects Showcase

Canucks’ Braeden Cootes Out For Game 2 Of Prospect Showcase Against The Kraken

The 2025-26 season will be a significant one for Patterson from a development perspective. After two years with the Barrie Colts, the 19-year-old will get a new opportunity as he was traded this off-season to the Niagara Ice Dogs. Based on Niagara's roster, Patterson should get more ice time than he did in Barrie, as he is projected to be their first-line center when he returns to the OHL.

All this leads to the question, what would a successful 2025-26 campaign look like for Patterson? While some may say being above a point-per-game, the answer is becoming a more rounded player at both ends of the ice. This means once again being impactful on the penalty kill as well as becoming a matchup centers who can deliver at both ends of the ice.

If Patterson's performance at the 2025 Prospects Showcase proved anything, it is that he is ready for a monster 2025-26 season. He looked confident in both games against Seattle and was able to demonstrate his ability to play off his teammates in order to generate scoring chances. Overall, Patterson has some intriguing traits that will make him a must-watch prospect for Canucks fans this year.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.