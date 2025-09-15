Patterson, Obobaifo Headline Vancouver Canucks’ 3–2 Win Against The Seattle Kraken In 2025 Prospects Showcase

The Vancouver Canucks’ 2025 Prospect Showcase has officially ended, with the organization’s young players taking home a 3–2 win in their final game. Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Riley Patterson, and Aaron Obobaifo found the back of the net for the Canucks, while Aku Koskenvuo started and made 21 saves on 23 shots against.

The previous game, which took place last night at the WHL Everett Silvertips’ home arena, Angel of the Winds Arena, ended in a disappointing 5–3 loss for the Canucks prospects. One of the biggest storylines to come from this match was the absence of 2025 first-round pick, Braeden Cootes, who was taken out of the game during the third period. Cootes was deemed unable to play in tonight’s game, allowing Patterson to take his position on the Canucks prospects’ top line between Lekkerimäki and Vilmer Alriksson.

Patterson’s addition to the first line paid off almost immediately. After a decent effort on Saturday night in which he showed off some physicality, Lekkerimäki got the game off to a good start for the Canucks prospects by scoring the game’s opening goal. This came about thanks to a smooth assist from behind the net from new linemate Patterson. The centre also tallied a goal of his own during the third period, notching his third point of the showcase as a result.

Another change to the lineup was the addition of Obobaifo, a Canucks invitee who has spent the past two seasons with the Vancouver Giants. Slotting into the fourth-line centre role, Obobaifo showed off some speed during a first-period chance that saw him sail up the ice past a few Kraken prospects. Building on the opportunity presented to him, Obobaifo also tallied the second goal of the game for Vancouver off a nifty move on Kraken goaltender Victor Östman.

Alriksson continued his impressive play from the night before, utilizing his body to keep the puck in Vancouver’s possession while being one of the more noticeable players on the ice — in a good way. Despite instances such as being smushed against the boards by multiple players at once, he was still able to get the puck up ice for his team.

With Alexei Medvedev being given a break after a strong start on Saturday, it was Koskenvuo’s turn at manning the crease for the Canucks. The goaltender, who has concluded his time at Harvard University and will be looking to join the Canucks organization via the AHL or ECHL, made some sharp saves including one off a Kraken breakaway during the second period. He was consistently solid throughout the night, demonstrating his flexibility and agility with timely saves to keep his team in the game.

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

VAN - Jonathan Lekkerimäki from Riley Patterson and Tom Willander

Second Period:

SEA - David Goyette from Logan Morrison

VAN - Aaron Obobaifo from Jakob Oreskovic and Nick Poisson

Third Period:

VAN - Riley Patterson from Jakob Oreskovic

SEA - Blake Fiddler

Up Next:

With the Canucks’ 2025 Prospect Showcase officially over, attention will now turn to training camp, which will take place from September 18 to 21 in Penticton. The team has yet to release an official list of camp invitees, but it can be assumed that most — if not all — of the players who took part in the prospect showcase will be in attendance.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.