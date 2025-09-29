Arshdeep Bains Reflects On Calder Cup Glory And Next Steps With The Vancouver Canucks

When the Abbotsford Canucks won the Calder Cup this past June, it wasn’t just a franchise milestone; it was a career-defining moment for Arshdeep Bains, the Surrey-born forward who played a pivotal role in Abbotsford’s historic playoff run.

“Yeah, it was special,” Bains reflected. “I think we kind of went into those playoffs not knowing what we were capable of. I know we finished really good in the season. We were [on] big win streaks, we were really confident. We got a lot of guys to come back down, and kind of had our lineup going into the last couple of games of the regular season. And when the playoffs started, we learned from the first series, which was tough, and we kept getting better. And then by the time we got to the finals, we were looking good, and it was awesome.”

Bains finished the postseason with 7 goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 24 games, ranking second on the team in scoring and anchoring a power play that often turned the tide of close games. In the Calder Cup Final, he recorded four points across six games, including two assists in the clinching victory over Charlotte.

For Bains, the Calder Cup wasn’t just about wins — it was about the group. Sharing the ice again with teammates like Linus Karlsson, Max Sasson, and Kirill Kudryatsev brought a surge of emotion.

“Yeah, that was awesome,” he said when asked about reuniting on the ice after the championship. “I think we’ve grown a lot throughout the last year… and going back out there after we won, seeing all the fans was pretty awesome. And, you know, we were all on the ice when we scored that second goal, so it was nice to get those memories back.”

Winning a championship came with a consequence, though: a shortened offseason. However, Bains leaned on his routine and let his hunger to succeed drive his preparation for the upcoming season.

“Yeah, it was a short off-season, but I kept the same mentality of wanting to get better with whatever time I had left in the summer,” he explained. “I think I did a good job with the guys in Vancouver and ice training back in Burnaby. We just made sure that I got back into that shape… and when it came to the on-ice stuff, it was about being more desperate and wanting to prove myself and be a guy that can play.”

That mindset has carried into the Canucks’ preseason, where he has become a regular contributor.

Beyond conditioning, Bains has keyed in on systems and structure. “I think with the coaches, the offensive systems and the stuff we’re practicing right now, it’s really good. I think it’s helping a lot of guys be confident in their game and be able to play at a fast pace. Guys are moving well and finding each other, and it’s making it easy on all of us.”

There’s no hiding that the Canucks’ roster is crowded with young talent, and competition for NHL spots is fierce. Bains knows the only way forward is to double down on what brought him success in Abbotsford.

“There’s a lot of good players out here. There are a lot of guys pushing for spots. I think it’s a good foundation for an organization that wants to improve and get better. I just want to play my game, not try to do too much or try to be somebody I’m not. I think it’s going to take me a long way.”

Growing up in Surrey, Bains dreamed of skating in Canucks colours. Now, just a few years into his pro career, he’s not only played for the organization, he’s helped deliver its AHL affiliate its first-ever Calder Cup.

“I mean, it is a pretty special feeling,” he said. “I think it’s been a couple years that I’ve been apart of this, so it’s getting a little bit more normal now, but it’s always an honour to be able to play where I grew up, where I cheered and grew up watching.”

From lifting a trophy in Abbotsford to fighting for a spot in Vancouver, Arshdeep Bains is living out a local kid’s dream, proving every step of the way that he belongs.

