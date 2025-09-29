Vancouver Canucks Fall 4-3 To The Edmonton Oilers In Fourth Game Of The 2025 Pre-Season

The Vancouver Canucks couldn't complete their third-period comeback on Sunday as they fell 4-3 in a pre-season matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. Aatu Räty, Braeden Cootes and Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored the goals while Thatcher Demko stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced. With the loss, the Canucks drop to 2-2-0 during the 2025 pre-season, with two games remaining before the start of the season.

While Vancouver did fall, there were some positives to emerge from this game. The Canucks received goals from three young players who are pushing for roster spots, while Demko looked like his old self in net. Vancouver also deserves some credit for how they played in the third period, as they pushed to the last second in an effort to tie the game.

As for an area of concern, that was the number of odd-man rushes the Canucks gave up. Vancouver gave up a handful of two-on-ones, including one to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, which resulted in the game-winning goal. While it is clear that the Canucks want their defence to be more aggressive this season, everyone on the ice must be more aware to prevent consistently giving up odd-man rushes.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

5 Vancouver Canucks To Watch In 2025 Pre-Season Game 4 Vs. The Oilers

Vancouver Canucks Projected Roster For Game 4 Of The 2025 Pre-Season Versus The Edmonton Oilers

The Four Tiers Of The Vancouver Canucks’ Center Depth

Shifting back to a positive note, Sunday was a glimpse into what the future might look like. Not only did Cootes and Lekkerimäki score goals, but they were arguably Vancouver's best forwards throughout the game. If both Cootes and Lekkerimäki can continue to stand out during the pre-season, there is a good chance that both will be on the opening night roster this year.

Lastly, Demko looked like his old self and was one of the big reasons why the Canucks had an opportunity to come back in the third period. He was strong positionally throughout the game and was able to make what might be the save of the year. While it is only the pre-season, it looks like Demko's back, which would be a massive boost to Vancouver's playoff chances.

In the end, the Canucks played well considering the roster imbalance for this game. Yes, they weren't able to slow down McDavid and Draisaitl, but neither can some of the best players currently in the NHL. Ultimately, it was a mixed bag for Vancouver, with plenty of learning opportunities that the coaching staff can use to prepare the team for the regular season.

Stats and Facts:

- Filip Hronek led all players with 27:08 of ice time

- Kiefer Sherwood recorded eight hits in the game

- Filip Chytil went 11 for 20 in the faceoff dot

- Marcus Pettersson led the team with three blocked shots

Scoring Summary:

1st Period:

1:28- EDM: Connor McDavid (1) from Leon Draisaitl and Trent Frederic

11:37- EDM: Trent Frederic (1) from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

2nd Period:

16:57- EDM: Leon Draisaitl (1) from Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (PPG)

3rd Period:

3:53- VAN: Aatu Räty (1)

4:36- VAN: Braeden Cootes (2) from Filip Hronek and Derek Forbort

9:27- EDM: Leon Draisaitl (2) from Connor McDavid

16:52- VAN: Jonathan Lekkerimäki (1) from Filip Chytil and Filip Hronek

Up Next:

The Canucks will get two days off before playing their next pre-season game against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver and Calgary have already played once this pre-season, with the Canucks picking up a 3-1 victory. Puck drop is scheduled for October 1 at 6:00 pm PT from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.