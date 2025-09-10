Canucks Quinn Hughes Speaks About Brother Jack's Recent Comments At The 2025 NHL Player Media Tour

As teams get ready for the pre-season. Some of the players have headed to Vegas for the annual NHL Player Media Tour. Among the players available to the media are Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, as well as his brother, New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes. With reporters gathered around him, Jack spoke about Quinn's future, which sent many fans in Vancouver into a panic.

As posted by Pierre LeBrun on "X", when Jack was asked about potentially playing with Quinn, he said, "This is the headline question, you know?," Jack smiled back. "Honestly, I'm not afraid to say it. Yeah, I would love for Quinn to -- eventually I'd love to play with him. And whether that's in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that's the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I'd love to play with Quinn at some point."

As expected, Jack's comments set off many debates among Canucks fans about Quinn's future in Vancouver. Some took the comments as meaning that Quinn wants to join Jack in New Jersey, while others argued that it could mean Jack wants to join the Canucks in the future. Regardless of which side people were on, it created an interested 24 hours in Vancouver.

The next morning, Hughes had the opportunity to respond to Jack's comments. As posted by Pierre LeBrun on "X", the Canucks captain said, "I mean, he's my brother. What's he supposed to say, first of all? `Like, I don't want to play with him, you know?' ... I mean, we have contracts and whatnot. He's on a different team. Would it be fun to play with those guys at some point? Of course. I think if you guys have brothers, you guys would say the same thing. But we do have contracts. I'm excited to be in Vancouver, and I feel like last year was a little bit of failure. So I feel like I got things to do there. And I know Jack loves, he loves Jersey, and he's got stuff to do also."

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

"I Want To Just Go Out There And Play My Best.": Vancouver Giants Jakob Oreskovic Looking To Impress The Canucks At The 2025 Prospects Showcase

Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Utah Mammoth

Vancouver Canucks Announce 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster

One of the reasons this conversation is happening at the NHL Player Media Tour is because of Jim Rutherford's comments earlier this year. Vancouver's President of Hockey Operations said back in April, "You know, he's said before, he wants to play with his brothers, and that would be partly out of our control. In our control, if we brought his brothers here." This comment fueled many debates over the off-season amongst Canucks fans and media, especially as Hughes will need a new contract in the near future.

Hughes was also asked his thoughts on Rutherford's comments. As posted by Greg Wyshynski on "X", he said, "I don't know … Jim's a smart guy. Jim's doing, you know, what he wants to do. I've got a lot of respect for Jim, so I'll just leave it that."

Even though Hughes has two years left on his deal and isn't eligible to sign an extension until the 2026 off-season, his contract is going to be a talking point in the market all year. Despite only playing 433 games with Vancouver, the 25-year-old is already considered one of the greatest players in franchise history, which is why many are nervous about potentially losing Hughes to another organization. The good news, at least for now, is that Hughes is still a member of the Canucks and should once again be in the conversation for the Norris Trophy at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.